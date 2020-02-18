Olivia Newton-john Will Always Be Sandy To Some Of Us

It’s been awhile since we saw Olivia Newton-John look this happy! She performed, along with KD Lang, at the Fire Fight concert in Sydney to raise money for her fire devastated country. Olivia, 71, says she had an encouraging MRI recently and that “things are shrinking.” The Grease star is still battling Stage 4 cancer but is determined to think positive and her husband of 12 years, John Easterling, keeps her motivated. Olivia recommends cannabis for pain and her daughter Chloe owns a cannabis farm in Oregon.

