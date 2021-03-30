According to the World Health Organization, drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide. In fact, there are an estimated 32,000 annual deaths from drowning worldwide. With the summer season around the corner, most families are already planning their summer trip vacations. And more likely they will be enjoying their summer vacations somewhere warm with easy access to a pool, beach, or lake. It is always important to stay safe in the water. Here are 4 water safety tips to prevent drowning accidents this summer.

Take Proper Water Safety Lessons

Swimming is not only considered a fun activity. It is also a lifesaving skill. Taking swimming lessons and safety lessons is very important even if you know how to swim, there might be a chance you are overestimating your swimming ability. Taking swimming and water safety lessons will help you learn the skills that will help you survive in water, and also enhances your ability to save another person’s life in case of any dangers. They are actually the most effective ways to prevent drowning accidents. Swimming lessons are proven to reduce the risk of drowning, by up to 88%.

Avoid Going Solo

While some alone time might sound like the ultimate escape, one of the first rules of water is never ever go out alone. Whether it is swimming, paddle boarding, kayaking, boating, or diving. It is advised to bring a swim buddy, even when the lifeguard is around. A swim buddy can be your friend who knows saving skills and is strong enough to pull you out of the water in case you have any problem. However a swim buddy may not be capable of saving a friend in such dangers, but they can quickly alert the lifeguard.

Always Wear Life Jacket

Life jackets are designed to keep you from drowning in the water, making them a great reason to wear one at all times around the water. But still millions of people out on boats ditch them. Either due to the thought that they are confident enough in their swimming skills or believe that they would have time to find it, grab it, and put it on before whenever something is about to happen. However, accidents on water cannot always be predicted or prevented and strong swimmers may unexpectedly find themselves in any dangerous situation despite their top skills in swimming. So it is important to always wear a life jacket.

Don't Drink & Swim

Summer holidays are all about fun and excitement, and it is common for people to take alcohol. But it is always important to remember no to enter any body of water if you have alcohol in your system. This is because alcohol will impair your judgment and increases your risk-taking behavior. It will also remove your inhabitations and make you start taking bigger risks, making the kind of life-threatening choices that you would normally avoid when you are sober and this can be risky especially when you are around water. So mixing alcohol and swimming is never a good idea especially when it comes to your safety.

Regardless of the mentioned tips, the communities should also ensure they provide a safe aquatic environment and instituting programs to help prevent water–related injury from happening.