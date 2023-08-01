Chinese Zoo Denies Allegations of Employee Disguised as a Bear

This article was last updated on August 1, 2023

Hangzhou Zoo, a state zoo in the eastern Chinese city, has denied claims that one of their bears is actually a disguised employee. A video of the bear, named Angela, went viral on social media, leading to speculation about the authenticity of the animals at the zoo.

Real Bears, Not People in Costumes

The zoo spokesperson strongly refuted the allegations, stating that the bears at Hangzhou Zoo are indeed real animals and not dressed-up people. “This is a state zoo, and such a thing cannot happen here,” said the spokesperson. They also pointed out that the hot summer weather would make it impossible for someone to stay inside a bear costume for a long period of time.

The confusion arose due to the way the bears stand on their hind legs, which bears a resemblance to the posture of a human being. However, the zoo clarified that this behavior is natural for honey bears and not indicative of any human involvement.

Thousands Flock to the Zoo for Confirmation

The speculation surrounding the bears’ authenticity attracted a large number of visitors to Hangzhou Zoo. More than 20,000 people visited the zoo, which is a 30 percent increase compared to a typical day.

Honey bears, originating from Malaysia, are relatively small in size. They can grow between 120 and 150 centimeters tall when standing on their hind legs.

Controversies in Chinese Zoos

Chinese zoos have faced allegations of deception in the past. One infamous incident occurred in Luohe, where a zoo attempted to pass off a hairy dog as a lion. Similarly, a zoo in Henan was accused of disguising a donkey as a zebra by painting its fur.

