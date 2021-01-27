Amanda Gorman Is One To Watch In Fashion

On Tuesday, Amanda Gorman, who became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history exactly one week ago, appeared virtually on Ellen. For the segment, the 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate dressed in a look that was just as stylish as the one she wore for her inaugural debut: a yellow statement headband by Autumn Adeigbo, a multicolored tweed jacket and white pants by Chanel, David Yurman drop earrings, and a pair of yellow Christian Louboutin pumps. With looks this good, Gorman is quickly becoming one of fashion’s most exciting celebrities to watch.

Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden — who dresses Alicia Keys, Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid, and Serena Williams — as well as his styling assistant, John Mumblo, are responsible for the look. Gorman tagged the two creatives in an Instagram post on the eve of her appearance, captioning the slideshow, “See you tomorrow, The Ellen Show.” Included in the post was a video close-up of her David Yurman earrings and a mirror selfie of her entire outfit, which both Bolden and Mumblo reposted.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amanda Gorman (@amandascgorman)

As if to confirm her rising status in fashion, on Tuesday, Gorman signed a deal with IMG Models, an international modeling agency that represents Ashley Graham and Chanel Iman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the agency plans to focus its efforts on “building her profile through brand endorsements and editorial opportunities.” In the past, she’s starred in campaigns for brands like Nike and Loft.

While at the inauguration, Gorman wore a red headband, paired with a yellow coat and black boots, all of which were Prada. Her ensemble was so good that it led to a 1,328% surge in search for “yellow coats” and a 560% rise for “red headbands” on the fashion search engine Lyst. That, and according to Vogue, her headband completely sold out, though it appears to have since been restocked on Prada.com. Coincidence? We think not.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results