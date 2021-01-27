Top-Rated Tights

While our editors are adept at scraping the internet to find the best of the best, sometimes it’s you, our readers, that provide the inside tips on the products you live and breathe by. In the very first installment of our Hype Machine series, when we covered the Internet’s top-rated black leggings, we watched in awe as the comments section proliferated with cart-worthy suggestions. So, when we took on the all-important winter wardrobe essential — black tights forever! — we once again perused your picks.

This year, we’ve updated our guide to the best black tights to include pairs for petites and long legs. We also added luxury options (Falke, anyone?), a viral Amazon best-seller, and updated some tried-and-true faves. Of course, we left the comments section open in case you feel compelled to share a hot take on a hidden (nylon) gem, or share feedback — positive and negative — on a pair that we’ve included.

Whether your favorite pairs are opaque, full-control, sheer, lined with fleece, or dipped in glitter; if they’re black and proven to perform, they are here. Click through to find the 17 pairs of black tights worthy your hard-earned cash and valuable space in your sock drawer.

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors. Reviews have been edited for spelling and grammatical accuracy only.

Calvin Klein Sheer Essentials Matte Control Top Pantyhose

The Forever Tights

If you’re looking for a sheer option whose ironclad strength belies its delicate appearance, Calvin Klein’s matte pair may be your best bet — reviewers vouch for the hose’s resilience throughout years of wear.

The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars, 31 reviews on BareNecessities

What They’re Saying: “I started buying this hose in 2008 at Syms for $4 a pair. They lasted for YEARS, and I wear hose three to four times per week. Syms went out of business, and now I can’t afford to spend $14 on every pair of hose, but I try to fit at least one in. They always last longer than all the other brands I’ve bought, either through this website or in a rush at the grocery store. They just keep going.” — Vyronica, BareNecessities reviewer

Calvin Klein Sheer Essentials Matte Control Top Pantyhose, $, available at Bare Necessities

Swedish Stockings Olivia Premium Tights

The Sustainable Tights

Synthetic-heavy stockings are not the most eco-friendly accessory, but there are brands out there that are making leg-huggers from recycled nylon, like Swedish Stockings. And they’re not flimsy, either — customers found their premium “Olivia” style to be heavy-duty and highly insulating.

The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars, 26 reviews on Amazon

What They’re Saying: “These are incredibly thick. Like REALLY, REALLY THICK. They are more like tights than pantyhose. Just be aware when you are purchasing. The #40s are more like pantyhose. So, these would be more for winter, especially for me as a Floridian. The toe is reinforced. The waistband is nice and light, doesn’t cut into my waist at all. Overall, I give them a thumbs up. I would purchase these again and they would probably be great for dancers with the thickness too. They have a sustainability program too where they will take back your old pantyhose and reuse them. It’s kind of neat, so I feel like I'm helping save the world.” — Hbmathey, Amazon reviewer

swedish stockings Olivia Premium Tights, $, available at Amazon

Berkshire Luxe Opaque Tights with Control Top

The Long-Legged Tights

Berkshire has been an affordable, trusty hoisery resource for over 100 years, and boasts inclusive sizing that runs from petite to 4X. Pro tip: longer-legged ladies swear by the brand’s gam-accommodating lengths.

The hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars, 13 reviews on HerRoom

What they’re saying: “They fit! I’m tall and weigh considerably less than the stated range on the size chart, but they are long enough (which amazes me as I can never find tights that are long enough for my legs). The control top is a little big, but not baggy — they just pull up like a high waisted control top, which is a plus for me.” — Judy from Denver, HerRoom reviewer

Berkshire Luxe Opaque Tights with Control Top, $, available at HerRoom

Capezio Ultra Soft Transition Tights

The Convertible Tights

For a pair of hose that’s both sturdy and versatile, customers turn to veteran dance-wear brand Capezio. Made for excessive wear-and-tear, these tights can survive multiple machine washes without running or losing any elasticity. Plus, they’re equipped with a subtle, stay-put opening at the foot, for morphing into a legging-like fit when the mood strikes.

The hype: 4.0 out of 5 stars and 1,093 reviews on Amazon

What they’re saying: “I grew up dancing and wearing Capezio tights. Now I work in finance, so I live in tights all winter with my dresses. These are my go-to after trying a half dozen department store brands. I’ve probably worn my current pair a dozen times — with boots, through snow, washing them, etc., and they’re still in great shape. I think it’s the elastic in them that makes them so resilient. Having the hole at the foot is an added bonus, so I can wear them under pants for added warmth and just roll them up around my ankle.” — Kindle customer, Amazon reviewer

Capezio Ultra Soft Transition Tight, $, available at Amazon

Sheertex “Unbreakable” Sheer Tights

The Physics-Defying Tights

This Canadian brand tackled the (seemingly impossible) task of creating indestructible stockings with an engineer’s precision, creating a stronger-than-steel fiber derived from polymers that are typically used in sailing equipment. While most of the brand’s products boast almost unanimously glowing reviews, it’s their signature “Unbreakable” tights that have garnered the most accolades for their superior strength.

The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 2,640 reviews on Sheertex

What They’re Saying: “Can’t ever recall being this excited about a pair of tights! I’ve maybe bought 10 to 12 pairs of regular nylon tights over the course of the last year, all due to minor accidents that would rip them; like my ring getting caught on them, or having to remove my shoes and walk on wooden floors, or some crazy normal thing you would not think twice about if you had socks on. I love the idea that I don’t have to be so delicate with this pair, and can treat them like any old pair of socks even. I love that I’ll be able to re-wear and re-use them season after season! Excellent contribution to a girl’s closet! Thank you thank you!!” — Shruthi S., Sheertex reviewer

Sheertex “Unbreakable” Sheer Tights, $, available at Sheertex

