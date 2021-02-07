Ganni’s New Collection

For Copenhagen Fashion Week, Danish fashion brand Ganni ditched the industry-standard runway model. Instead, it threw a live musical performance, titled #GANNILOVEFOREVER, during which musicians Zsela, Deb Never, and Coco O modeled the brand’s fall ‘21 collection.

For the new line, Ganni founder Ditte Reffstrup wanted to create clothing for the future, when parties (hopefully) don’t take place on Zoom and eating at a restaurant doesn’t require a blanket and a heat lamp. “I’m ready to look my best again,” she said in a press release. To achieve that vision, the designer took cues from one of history’s most prolific dressers Princess Diana, crafting blouses, dresses, and skirts printed with paisley motifs and dreamy florals. Tiny sweater vests layered on top of pastel-colored button-downs, statement collars patterned with roses, and strong-shouldered, ‘80s-inspired blazers all, too, were reminiscent of those worn by the people’s princess.

As if a Diana-inspired collection wasn’t enough to get us excited to dress up again, Reffstrup also gave plenty of matching sets, all featuring the Ganni touch that made the brand a hit with It girls everywhere. This translated to fashion-forward co-ords made out of quilted leather, metallic and patchwork denim, slime green nylon, and tweed. Other additions to the new collection included lug-sole boots, quilted mini shorts, and psychedelic knitwear.

According to Reffstrup, she had to completely change her creative process for the fall ‘21 collection. With travel and socializing on hold as a result of COVID-19, she was no longer able to feed off of the outside world for inspiration. According to the press release, in a video meeting with her design team, Reffstrup said that they talked about “everything [they] had gone through.” The consensus? “The strongest feeling that came out of it was love… It might sound cheesy, but [this collection was meant to represent the] feeling that we are not alone in the world.” And one day — hopefully, one day soon — we won’t be. And, thanks to this collection, we’ll be ready and dressed-up when that time comes.

See the full collection, here.

