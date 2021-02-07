Amazon’s Treasure Trove

Wild nights out have been swapped for quiet evenings in with a crackling fireplace-scented candle, a steaming hot-chocolate bomb, and an oversized throw. We've reached peak hygge. Pronounced Hoo-GAH, this Scandi motto embraces all things warm, cozy, and inviting. The conviviality-trend caught on here in the U.S. a few years back, taking on the form of comforting home accents. And, as with any viral thing, it quickly became a shoppable movement with mega-retailers like Amazon taking hygge mainstream.

Hidden among the site's butt-scrunch leggings and affordable winter dresses is a virtual treasure trove of cloud-like rugs, softly shaped vases, smooth chairs made from natural materials, eclectically textured throw pillows, and more hygge-essential designs. Scroll on to shop our curated list of Amazon's best Scandi-style gems that will bring some cozy warmth to your hibernation station.

Paddywax White Woods & Mint Alpine Collection Candle, 9.5 oz, $, available at Amazon

GooBloo Store Large Woven Storage Basket Jute, $, available at Amazon

Chantal Sven Enamel on Steel Whistling Teakettle, 1.4 quarts, $, available at Amazon

Dreaming Wapiti Dreaming Wapiti Duvet Cover King, $, available at Amazon

