How To Stream The Superbowl

This year, February 7th marks the most festive unofficial holidays in America: Superbowl Sunday. Whether you partake in this jamboree of athletics for the larger-than-life halftime shows, the chips and dip, or the actual football; you’re angling to tune into the game this year — but, in our streaming era, access to cable TV is no longer a given (and going to your bestie’s annual Superbowl party this year is not encouraged by the CDC). So, if you want to see Kansas City square off against Tampa Bay and watch The Weeknd perform from the comfort of your computer, we’ve got you covered.

Treat yourself to a new subscription (or hey, a free trial) from CBS All Access, Hulu+, or AT&T TV for a virtual front-row seat to the game. With Hulu’s Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ bundle, you can watch the game and tons of other popular shows, starting as low as $13 a month. CBS All Access also has live TV subscriptions starting at $5.99, and AT&T dishes out larger plans for $69.99. Think about it — by signing up, not only do you get to watch the Superbowl, but you get to reap the endless hours of eclectic entertainment that these streaming services have on offer. Go ahead, choose your player — and may your favorite team triumph this Sunday at 6:30 PM EST.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results