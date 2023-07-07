Quick! Is This a Man or a Woman?

This article was last updated on July 7, 2023

If you saw the Thom Browne fashion show in Paris, it might take you awhile to answer. The male and female models wore the same styles – with skirts galore – with most in platform heels. Female models often had lopsided wigs and makeup that made their faces look distorted by a stroke. What we DIDN’T see was anything tight, low cut, or sexy – which was rather refreshing. One thing for certain – the actual clothing in Thom Browne stores looks a lot more wearable than the clothing in the show.

