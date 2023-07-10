Elton John closes farewell tour in Sweden

This article was last updated on July 10, 2023

Elton John concludes his farewell tour in Stockholm after 330 performances

After 330 performances, Elton John has concluded his farewell tour in Stockholm, Sweden. The 76-year-old singer, who has performed more than 4,000 times in over eighty countries since 1970, expressed his gratitude to the fans. “I will never forget you. I have performed so much, I carry you in my head, my heart, and my soul. Thank you very much,” said Elton John at the end of the evening.

A time for family

Elton John has now decided to prioritize spending more time with his husband and their two sons. “I want to enjoy my family,” he said. “I earned it, and tonight I don’t regret it.” After a long and successful career, the iconic singer wants to focus on his personal life and cherish the moments with his loved ones.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

Elton John started his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2018, which included concerts in various cities, including Arnhem and Amsterdam. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tour had to be interrupted. He resumed the tour in the US at the beginning of last year and had his final concert at the Glastonbury festival in the UK last month. In total, six million fans were able to bid farewell to the legendary singer.

An unforgettable evening in Stockholm

For his final performance in Stockholm, Elton John appeared on stage in a striking black and red suit with silver accents. He opened the evening with the famous song “Bennie and the Jets” and went on to perform 22 other hits, including “Candle in the Wind,” an emotional rendition of “Your Song,” and a special dedication of “Border Song” to Aretha Franklin. Throughout the evening, the singer changed his outfit three times, adding flair to the show.

At the end of the concert, Elton John took a moment to reflect on his extraordinary career. “You don’t know what this means to me,” he expressed to his fans. “I had a wonderful time, unimaginable. 52 years of pure joy making music. How lucky that I can make music.”

He expressed his gratitude to his fans worldwide who have supported and made his career possible. “I wouldn’t be here without you. You bought the singles, the albums, and most importantly, the concert tickets because you know how much I love playing live,” Elton John thanked his dedicated fanbase.

A farewell message from Coldplay

Prior to his encore performance, Elton John received a special farewell message from Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Appearing via video link from a concert in Gothenburg, Martin spoke on behalf of all the artists who were inspired and influenced by Elton John. “We love you so much. We are thankful for everything you’ve done for us,” he said. Martin concluded the message by wishing Elton John a happy retirement and expressing how much they will miss him. Elton John then closed the show with a few more songs, concluding with the fitting choice of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

Retirement or reunion?

Although Elton John expressed his intention to take a step back and distance himself from touring, he did not completely rule out the possibility of future performances. While touring is out of the question, he hinted at the possibility of occasional performances here and there. As fans, we can only hope for the chance to witness his talent on stage again in the future.

