Wimbledon Fairytale Mirra Andreeva Over

This article was last updated on July 10, 2023

American Madison Keys ends the dreams of sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva, as she secures victory in the eighth finals of Wimbledon

16-year-old tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva‘s remarkable journey at Wimbledon came to an end on Monday as she was defeated by Madison Keys. The American proved to be too strong for Andreeva, winning the match with a comeback score of 3-6, 7-6 (4), and 6-2.

A Strong Start for Andreeva

Andreeva, ranked 102nd in the world, initially felt uncertain after losing her first service game. However, she quickly regained her composure and fought back. Showcasing her skills, the Russian won four consecutive games, securing the first set in her favor.

Keys’ Struggles

In the beginning of the second set, Keys, ranked 18th in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, couldn’t find an answer to her opponent’s impressive game. Andreeva, who is twelve years younger than Keys, took advantage of Keys’ 21 unforced errors throughout the set.

A Thrilling Comeback

Andreeva seemed destined to become the youngest quarterfinalist since 1997, but Keys had other plans. In a stunning comeback, Keys pushed the set into a tiebreak and emerged victorious without making any mistakes. In the decisive set, it was the experienced Keys who claimed victory and secured her place in the quarterfinals.

Keys’ Impressive Track Record

Keys has reached the quarterfinals or beyond in all Grand Slam tournaments. In 2017, she reached the final of the US Open. With a win percentage of 77.2, Keys has established herself as a true grass court specialist.

Quarterfinals Awaits

Keys now awaits the winner of the match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. The outcome of their match will be determined later today.

