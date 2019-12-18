Coffee Subscription Services

Go ahead and hit pause on all the seasonal shopping to set yourself — or the java fiend on your gift list — up with all the coffee required to tackle those New Year's resolutions with verve. Whether you're a roast-it-yourself kind of a person or you prefer your morning boost served out of a french press, upgrade your routine with the ease and adventure of a personalized coffee subscription.
In addition to discovering rich flavors from all over the world (think Tanzania, Kenya, Colombia and beyond), you'll likely be saving money by limiting those frequent (read: costly) coffee shop runs. Even your favorite brands like La Colombe offer services to ensure you get the top roasts delivered straight to your doorstep on a regular basis. Plus, if you're trying to be more green after 2019, we've included brands taking an innovative approach to eco-conscious, ethically sourced alternatives that eliminate the accumulation of plastic pods in our waterways and landfills. Ahead, discover 10 coffee subscription boxes for a strong start to the new year.
La Colombe Cornerstone & Alliance Subscription
Type: Medium to dark roasted specialty blends
What You Get: Each month, La Colombe's roasters select a different coffee from their Cornerstone & Alliance collections
Shipping: 12oz bag every 1-4 weeks
Price: $14 per order
La Colombe Cornerstone & Alliance Subscription, $, available at La Colombe
Type: Single-serve pour-over coffee packs from US and European coffee roasters
What You Get: 14 cups of specialty-grade, pour-over coffee without the mess of equipment or clean-up
Shipping: 14-pack box every month
Price: $18.90 for your first box, renews at $27 per month
Un'kuppd Un’kuppd Pour-Over Coffee 14 Pack, $, available at Amazon
Trade The Best Coffee Subscription
Type: The Classics subscription offers new specialty coffee varieties along with a selection of reliably great roasts
What You Get: Easy-to-love blends picked to match your needs and preferences
Shipping: 1–2 12oz bags per order every 1-3 weeks
Price: $12.50 – $14.75 per order
Trade The Classics Coffee Subscription, $, available at Trade
Bean Box 3-Month Subscription Gourmet Coffee Sampler
Type: Bean Box handpicks 4 gourmet dark roast coffees from Seattle’s top small-batch roasters
What You Get: Every Bean Box includes nearly a half-pound of freshly-roasted whole bean coffee, tasting notes, roaster profiles, brewing tips, and an artisan treat with free shipping
Shipping: 1 box of 4 roasts every month
Price: $68 per 3 months
Bean Box Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler, $, available at Amazon
Driftaway Monthly Coffee Subscription
Type: Fresh roasted single-origin coffee from small farmers from around the world
What You Get: All subscriptions start with a tasting kit of four coffee profiles so you'll only receive coffees matching your taste
Shipping: Choose from a 7oz, 11oz, 16oz, or 32oz roast delivered weekly, biweekly, or monthly
Price: Starts at $12 per shipment
Driftaway Coffee 11oz Doppio Monthly Subscription, $, available at Driftaway Coffee
Partner's Choice Coffe Subscription
Type: New single-origin or blend selected by a member of the Partners team
What You Get: Discover new flavors from the diverse coffee-growing regions of South America, to the distinctive offerings of East Africa
Shipping: 12oz bag every 2 or 4 weeks
Price: Starts at $12 per shipment
Partners Coffee Roasters Roaster's Choice Subscription, $, available at Partners Coffee Roasters
Match Made Craft Coffee & Gourmet Cookie Subscription Box
Type: Organic, international, small-batch craft coffee roasts
What You Get: Each box includes 2 roasts paired with 2 gourmet cookies
Shipping: 1 box, every month
Price: $19.95 per month
Match Made Coffee Craft Coffee & Gourmet Cookie Subscription Box, $, available at Amazon
Type: Quality coffee ethically sourced directly from farmers, roasted locally in small batches
What You Get: A 10-pack supply of single-serve Steeped Coffee, delivered in fully compostable packaging
Shipping: 1 box every 1-6 months
Price: $14 per month
Steeped Coffee The Lineup Subscription Box, $, available at Steeped Coffee
Type: Peet's Major Dickason's Blend Deep Roast Whole Bean Coffee
What You Get: Enjoy a 5% discount when you opt for "subscribe to save" ordering on Target.com
Shipping: 12oz bag shipped for free on your schedule
Price: $11.30 per order
Peet's Coffee Peet's Major Dickason's Blend Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee – 12oz, $, available at Target
Type: Micro-lot coffees from Tanzania, Kenya, Colombia and beyond
What You Get: Each month you'll receive freshly roasted coffee from a new country plus flavor notes, a postcard, and brewing tips
Shipping: Choose from 6oz, 12oz, or 24oz delivered monthly
Price: Starts at $9 per month
Atlas Coffee Club Single 12oz Bag, $, available at Atlas Coffee Club
