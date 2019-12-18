Coffee Subscription Services

Go ahead and hit pause on all the seasonal shopping to set yourself — or the java fiend on your gift list — up with all the coffee required to tackle those New Year's resolutions with verve. Whether you're a roast-it-yourself kind of a person or you prefer your morning boost served out of a french press, upgrade your routine with the ease and adventure of a personalized coffee subscription.

In addition to discovering rich flavors from all over the world (think Tanzania, Kenya, Colombia and beyond), you'll likely be saving money by limiting those frequent (read: costly) coffee shop runs. Even your favorite brands like La Colombe offer services to ensure you get the top roasts delivered straight to your doorstep on a regular basis. Plus, if you're trying to be more green after 2019, we've included brands taking an innovative approach to eco-conscious, ethically sourced alternatives that eliminate the accumulation of plastic pods in our waterways and landfills. Ahead, discover 10 coffee subscription boxes for a strong start to the new year.

La Colombe Cornerstone & Alliance Subscription

Type: Medium to dark roasted specialty blends

What You Get: Each month, La Colombe's roasters select a different coffee from their Cornerstone & Alliance collections

Shipping: 12oz bag every 1-4 weeks

Price: $14 per order

La Colombe Cornerstone & Alliance Subscription, $, available at La Colombe

Un'kuppd

Type: Single-serve pour-over coffee packs from US and European coffee roasters

What You Get: 14 cups of specialty-grade, pour-over coffee without the mess of equipment or clean-up

Shipping: 14-pack box every month

Price: $18.90 for your first box, renews at $27 per month

Un'kuppd Un’kuppd Pour-Over Coffee 14 Pack, $, available at Amazon

Trade The Best Coffee Subscription

Type: The Classics subscription offers new specialty coffee varieties along with a selection of reliably great roasts

What You Get: Easy-to-love blends picked to match your needs and preferences

Shipping: 1–2 12oz bags per order every 1-3 weeks

Price: $12.50 – $14.75 per order

Trade The Classics Coffee Subscription, $, available at Trade

Bean Box 3-Month Subscription Gourmet Coffee Sampler

Type: Bean Box handpicks 4 gourmet dark roast coffees from Seattle’s top small-batch roasters

What You Get: Every Bean Box includes nearly a half-pound of freshly-roasted whole bean coffee, tasting notes, roaster profiles, brewing tips, and an artisan treat with free shipping

Shipping: 1 box of 4 roasts every month

Price: $68 per 3 months

Bean Box Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler, $, available at Amazon

Driftaway Monthly Coffee Subscription

Type: Fresh roasted single-origin coffee from small farmers from around the world

What You Get: All subscriptions start with a tasting kit of four coffee profiles so you'll only receive coffees matching your taste

Shipping: Choose from a 7oz, 11oz, 16oz, or 32oz roast delivered weekly, biweekly, or monthly

Price: Starts at $12 per shipment

Driftaway Coffee 11oz Doppio Monthly Subscription, $, available at Driftaway Coffee

Partner's Choice Coffe Subscription

Type: New single-origin or blend selected by a member of the Partners team

What You Get: Discover new flavors from the diverse coffee-growing regions of South America, to the distinctive offerings of East Africa

Shipping: 12oz bag every 2 or 4 weeks

Price: Starts at $12 per shipment

Partners Coffee Roasters Roaster's Choice Subscription, $, available at Partners Coffee Roasters

Match Made Craft Coffee & Gourmet Cookie Subscription Box

Type: Organic, international, small-batch craft coffee roasts

What You Get: Each box includes 2 roasts paired with 2 gourmet cookies

Shipping: 1 box, every month

Price: $19.95 per month

Match Made Coffee Craft Coffee & Gourmet Cookie Subscription Box, $, available at Amazon

Steeped Coffee

Type: Quality coffee ethically sourced directly from farmers, roasted locally in small batches

What You Get: A 10-pack supply of single-serve Steeped Coffee, delivered in fully compostable packaging

Shipping: 1 box every 1-6 months

Price: $14 per month

Steeped Coffee The Lineup Subscription Box, $, available at Steeped Coffee

Peet's Coffee Subscription

Type: Peet's Major Dickason's Blend Deep Roast Whole Bean Coffee

What You Get: Enjoy a 5% discount when you opt for "subscribe to save" ordering on Target.com

Shipping: 12oz bag shipped for free on your schedule

Price: $11.30 per order

Peet's Coffee Peet's Major Dickason's Blend Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee – 12oz, $, available at Target

Atlas Coffee Club

Type: Micro-lot coffees from Tanzania, Kenya, Colombia and beyond

What You Get: Each month you'll receive freshly roasted coffee from a new country plus flavor notes, a postcard, and brewing tips

Shipping: Choose from 6oz, 12oz, or 24oz delivered monthly

Price: Starts at $9 per month

Atlas Coffee Club Single 12oz Bag, $, available at Atlas Coffee Club

