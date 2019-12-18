Sephora Sale

Gift giving on a budget — whether by design for an office party or simply what your bank account allows this year — can be tough. On one hand, you want the gift to feel substantial and special. But on the other, you probably still have approximately 247 more things to complete before the end of the year — and finding that perfect $10 gift is not at the top of your to-do list.

Luckily, Sephora's selection of miniatures is full of hidden gems. There are lots of items that are $10 and under, many of which are packaged in festive ornaments or wrapping, which makes the whole equation that much easier. Click ahead for our favorites.

Sephora Favorites Prime and Set Ornament

You don't have to shine to be a star. This adorable ornament comes packed with primer, plus both a setting powder and spray, all of which will keep grease at bay in 2020.

Sephora Favorites Prime and Set Ornament, $, available at Sephora

invisibobble Sprunchie Scrunchie

Scrunchies are having a big moment, so it's the perfect time to inspire someone to jump on the trend with this chic, affordable option.

invisibobble Sprunchie Scrunchie, $, available at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Mini Fairy Bomb

This classic ornament contains a shimmer powder that delivers a softly-scented, luminous glow that's perfect for NYE.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Mini Fairy Bomb, $, available at Sephora

Too Faced Damn Girl! Mascara Ornament

You can't go wrong gifting mascara, especially when it's wrapped up like an ornament.

Too Faced Damn Girl! Mascara Ornament, $, available at Sephora

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

This full-size liquid lipstick has a smooth, cream-to-matte finish and won't dry out your lips.

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, $, available at Sephora

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask Mini

Give the gift of healthy, hydrated hair with this mini mask. The bestselling formula is packed with vitamins, argan oil, collagen, and silk to restore moisture in as little as five minutes.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask Mini, $, available at Sephora

Sephora Collection Mini Glow Peel Pads

Exfoliating treatments don't have to be expensive. Gift this pot of 20 peel pads so the lucky receiver can reveal smoother and brighter skin before the clock strikes 12.

Sephora Collection Mini Glow Peel Pads, $, available at Sephora

