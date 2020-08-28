From the nation of origami (the art of folding paper), we have this:

Here is the original instructional video (in Japanese unfortunately):

You will notice that the gentleman has some difficultly finding his mouth around the napkin, however, he does receive polite applause for his efforts.

According to the Japan Times, Saizeriya Company has subsidiaries in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore and is encouraging other restaurants to follow its lead and introduce these readily available, low-cost masks that it believes will prevent the dreaded COVID-19-laced droplets from spreading throughout an entire restaurant.

And, that's fine dining, coronavirus style.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results