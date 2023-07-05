Express Entry 700 candidates in surprise all-program draw

This article was last updated on July 5, 2023

Overview

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) conducted a surprise all-program draw on July 4, 2023, inviting 700 candidates to apply for permanent residency through the Express Entry system. This draw comes just one day before the expected invitation of 1,500 healthcare workers and the first-ever category-based selection draw for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) professions. The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required for this draw was 511.

Category-based Draw: A New Approach

Category-based selection draws are a new approach introduced by IRCC to target specific occupational fields or candidates with in-demand attributes. Under this system, six categories have been established to invite eligible candidates:

Healthcare

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions

Trades, such as carpenters, plumbers, and contractors

Transport

Agriculture and agri-food

Strong French-language proficiency

These category-based draws became possible after amendments were made to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act in June 2022. The changes grant the immigration minister the authority to invite economic immigrants based on specific attributes that align with Canada’s economic priorities or promote the French language outside of Quebec.

Express Entry: A Brief Explanation

Express Entry is an application management system used by IRCC to select candidates for permanent residency based on their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score. The CRS evaluates candidates based on factors such as work experience, occupation, language ability, education, age, and more. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements for one of the three programs managed by Express Entry – the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, and the Canadian Experience Class – are assigned a CRS score and ranked against other candidates. The candidates with the highest scores are most likely to receive an invitation to apply (ITA) for permanent residency.

Impact of the Latest Draw

The surprise all-program draw on July 4 had a minimum CRS score requirement of 511, which is the highest seen in any all-program draw of 2023. This score is significantly higher than the previous all-program draw on June 27, where 4,300 candidates were invited with a minimum CRS score of 486. It is also 35 points higher than the minimum score required for the category-based draw on June 28, which was set at 476.

Upcoming Draws: Healthcare and STEM Professions

Tomorrow, July 5, IRCC is expected to invite 1,500 healthcare workers through category-based selection. The minimum CRS score required for these candidates is yet to be announced. Additionally, the first-ever category-based selection draw for STEM professions is anticipated to take place this week. The CRS score required for STEM candidates will also be announced soon. These consecutive draws reflect IRCC’s efforts to target specific occupations and attract candidates who possess in-demand skills and qualifications.

It is advisable for candidates in the healthcare and STEM fields to keep an eye on IRCC announcements and ensure their profiles in the Express Entry system are up-to-date.

The Express Entry system continues to provide opportunities for skilled immigrants to apply for permanent residency in Canada, contributing to the country’s economic growth and diversity. As the immigration landscape evolves, candidates must stay informed and prepared to navigate the application process.

