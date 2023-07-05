Hundreds of damage reports received due to storm Poly

This article was last updated on July 5, 2023

Insurer Interpolis receives numerous reports of damage

Insurer Interpolis has already received a few hundred damage reports as midday approaches due to the summer storm Poly. The majority of these reports are related to damage to homes, with the highest number of claims coming from North Holland. There have also been several dozen reports from South Holland and Gelderland.

So far, there have been no reports of damage to companies or greenhouses. The Association of Insurers hopes to gather a comprehensive summary of the claims reported by all insurers by Thursday morning.

Damage to homes in North Holland

The recent storm Poly has caused a significant amount of damage to homes, particularly in the province of North Holland. Insurer Interpolis has received the majority of their damage reports from this area, with hundreds of homeowners reporting issues such as roof damage, broken windows, and fallen trees. The high winds and heavy rain have taken their toll on the region, leaving many residents in need of immediate repairs.

Insurance claims pouring in

With the storm’s impact being felt across multiple provinces, insurance companies are facing an influx of claims from affected policyholders. Interpolis is just one of many insurers receiving damage reports, as homeowners seek assistance in repairing the harm caused by the storm. The Association of Insurers is working towards gathering a comprehensive overview of all the claims filed, providing a more accurate picture of the extent and cost of the damage.

Immediate response to mitigate further damage

Homeowners who have experienced damage due to storm Poly are urged to take immediate action to prevent any further harm to their properties. This may involve taking steps to secure loose objects, cover damaged areas, or arranging for emergency repairs. Most insurance policies require policyholders to take reasonable measures to minimize any additional damage, so it is important for homeowners to act promptly and document the steps taken.

Additionally, contacting the insurance company as soon as possible is crucial to begin the claims process. Insurance providers can offer guidance on the necessary documentation and procedures required for a smooth and efficient claims process.

Authorities respond to the aftermath

Local authorities are working diligently to restore normalcy following the storm. Municipalities are coordinating clean-up efforts, focusing on clearing roads and public spaces of fallen trees and debris. Furthermore, emergency services continue to engage in rescue operations, ensuring the safety of residents and providing assistance where needed.

Advice for residents

Residents are advised to exercise caution when venturing outside, as there may still be risks associated with the aftermath of the storm. Fallen branches and damaged structures pose hazards that should be avoided. It is important to adhere to any guidance or instructions provided by local authorities to ensure personal safety during this recovery phase.

Reporting damage

If you have suffered damage to your home, it is important to report it to your insurance company as soon as possible. Many insurance companies have dedicated helplines to assist policyholders in filing their claims and providing guidance on the necessary steps to be taken.

When reporting the damage, homeowners should provide detailed information, including photographs and descriptions of the affected areas. This will help speed up the claims assessment process and ensure a quicker resolution. It is also advisable to keep any receipts for emergency repairs or temporary measures taken to safeguard the property, as these expenses may be eligible for reimbursement.

Preparing for future storms

With the increasing frequency of severe weather events, it is essential for homeowners to take measures to protect their properties from potential damage. This includes regularly maintaining the roof, securing loose objects in the garden, and ensuring adequate drainage systems are in place. Additionally, reviewing and updating insurance policies to ensure adequate coverage can provide peace of mind in the event of a storm.

Conclusion

Storm Poly has left a trail of destruction across multiple provinces in the Netherlands, with hundreds of homeowners reporting damage to their properties. Insurance companies are working diligently to process claims and provide necessary support to affected policyholders. It is essential for residents to take immediate action to mitigate further damage and report any damage promptly to their insurance providers. By adhering to the advice and guidance of local authorities, communities can work together to recover from the impact of this severe storm.

