Best Sleep Creams

When a full eight hours of sleep is out of the question, there's only so much concealer can hide — and that's where a fatigue-fighting under-eye mask comes in clutch. The right eye treatment can work wonders when even full coverage fails.

"The skin around the eye area is extremely fragile and, if neglected, can become dry, puffy, and congested, and age your face beyond your years," says skin-care expert and Elemis co-founder Noella Gabriel. "An eye mask will provide an instant boost of deep hydration, and have a cooling and anti-inflammatory effect."

But if you're already investing in a good eye cream, do you really need an eye mask as well? Gabriel says yes. "An eye cream is a continuous everyday maintenance product to protect and support skin throughout the day, whereas an eye mask is like a booster," she explains. "It delivers a concentrated surge of hydration instantly."

Consider the eye mask a quick fix to ensure your skin doesn't suffer, even as the temperature drops. Ahead, our top picks for the best masks for tired eyes to see you through the start of an epic year.

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

These eye gels are popular for good reason: Their cooling effects promise to go deeper than most, using transdermal technology to absorb the firming ingredients within. Designed to alleviate the effects of stress on the skin, they're also enriched with peptides and botanical extracts to depuff and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles — the perfect accompaniment to a high-adrenaline lifestyle.

Skyn Iceland Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Recovery Eye Mask

These masks combat the stresses of life, whether that's lack of sleep, pollution, or dehydration — or all of the above. They're soaked in hydrating botanicals and anti-aging ingredients to firm and hydrate tired eyes.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask, $, available at Sephora

These hydrating eye masks are formulated with a balance of naturally fermented coconut juice, brightening liquorice root extract, and a bio-cellulose serum which reduces the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. We recommend popping a pair on first thing in the morning: By the time you've finished brushing your teeth, you'll be left with rejuvenated and luminous skin.

Starskin Eye Catcher Smoothing Coconut Bio-cellulose Second Skin Eye Mask, $10 for 2, available at Barneys.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Mask

Perfect before a big night out, these are formulated with plankton extract and skin-tightening padina pavonica. Gabriel recommends using them whenever you need them most, depending on your lifestyle — early mornings and late nights are all fair game.

Elemis ELEMIS Online Only Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Mask, $, available at Ulta Beauty

DHC Revitalizing Moisture Strips

Mulberry and peony are just two of the hydrating, brightening ingredients in these patches that'll make you look well-rested and alert.

DHC DHC Revitalizing Moisture Strips, $, available at Amazon

Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Eye Masks

This fast-acting, dual-purpose treatment is actually one of the few under-eye masks to contain retinol, so it delivers a boost of moisture, leaves skin looking refreshed and revived, and helps prevent new wrinkles from forming, too.

Shiseido Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Talika Eye Therapy Patches

These travel-friendly patches are the perfect pick-me-up for tired skin. Each set can be used up to three times, which gives you 18 treatments from six patches. With active ingredients including avocado, wheatgerm, and musk rose to revive and nourish skin, they're fast-acting and come in a cute silver case — so if you're going away for a mid-January escape, you have no excuse not to bring them along.

Talika Talika Eye Therapy Patch and Case, $, available at Amazon

Rodial Dragon's Blood Eye Masks

That so-called "dragon's blood" is actually an extract from the South American croton lechleri tree, which reduces redness and inflammation, while arnica, hyaluronic acid, and bio-cellulose provide a depuffing and intensely moisturizing effect.

Rodial Dragon's Blood Eye Masks, $, available at DermStore

Trish McEvoy Instant Solutions Triangle of Light Eye Mask

Great for the time-conscious, these concentrated eye masks will deliver a brighter and firmer appearance around the eye area in as little as five minutes. They're hydrating, soothing, and perfect for a (very) quick fix before a night on the town.

Trish McEvoy Instant Solutions Triangle of Light Eye Mask, $, available at Nordstrom

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Masks

Skip the produce aisle and put on these cucumber-infused hydra-gel masks, which help reduce the appearance of crow's feet and inflammation.

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox™ Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $, available at Sephora

Bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks

Fifteen minutes with this eye mask is all you need for rested-looking eyes and a ton of Instagrammable selfies.

Bliss Bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks, $, available at Target

MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask

These supercharged patches might be pricy, but they're worth it: Oculoplastic surgeon and MZ Skin founder Dr. Maryam Zamani advises using them to restore long-lasting radiance to fatigued skin. They're packed with hyaluronic acid, rose oil, and seaweed to increase elasticity and minimize fine lines, and they're vegan-friendly, to boot.

MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask, $, available at Bergdorf Goodman

Patchology Travel Size FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels

A good eye mask is especially necessary when you're coming off an 8-hour flight. Luckily, these individually packed gels are soaked in collagen and caffeine, so no one will ever know you were just counting sheep on a stuffy airplane.

Patchology Patchology Travel Size FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, $, available at Ulta Beauty

