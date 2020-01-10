Amy Schumer Into IVF Clinic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Amy Schumer attends Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project Fundraiser at The Africa Center on November 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

Amy Schumer has opened up on Instagram about in vitro fertilization. The 38-year-old comedian is a week into the process, and she’s calling on her followers for advice and support.

In May 2019, Schumer welcomed a baby boy named Gene with her husband Chris Fischer. Almost a year later, it seems that the happy couple is ready for another child.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” Schumer shared in her post. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ❤️”

The photo features Schumer’s stomach, with some bruising that may be a result of IVF-related injections. Support from other celebs is already pouring in, with uplifting messages from Selena Gomez, Tess Holliday, and Katie Couric.

“I appreciate you as a mother, a woman, a public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful 💕,” Holliday wrote.

The number in Schumer’s bio will lead you to Community, a platform that’s been used by an increasing amount of celebrities. Text the number, and you’re asked to sign up for Community, then promised that “from here on out, it’s all me personally.” (So far, Schumer has not responded to our text.)

This isn’t the comedian’s first time using social media to share about fertility. When she was pregnant with her first child, she posted on Instagram about her decision to cancel the remainder of her tour due to hyperemesis gravidarum, a pregnancy complication that causes severe nausea and vomiting.

Schumer’s first birth with Gene led to a three-hour C-section.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section. It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis,” Schumer revealed on an episode of the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast, “and that was really scary.”

Every person’s fertility journey is unique and comes with its own joys and challenges. We’re wishing Schumer and her partner the best of luck in theirs, and hoping she gets all the support she needs.

