Best Beauty Sales

I’m going to be totally, completely honest with you: As a beauty editor, I haven’t paid full price for shampoo, moisturizer, or body wash in what could easily be four years. Heck, I get a lot of it for free. However, that doesn’t mean that I haven’t snapped up some on-sale Pat McGrath lipstick from Sephora's Black Friday promo, or a good nail polish shade while visiting the Target near my parents’ house.

What exactly am I getting at? Your girl lives for a sale. Even when brands are happy to send me skin care mailers that cost nearly as much as my Brooklyn abode’s monthly rent, I'm still constantly keeping my eye on the fluctuating prices of my favorite goods. Welcome to The Score, Beauty Edition, courtesy of your resident thrifty R29 beauty shopping guru. (Me!)

In the following slides, you'll see the best of the best from the sale sections of every corner of the internet (Sephora, Ulta, Dermstore, and Nordy for starters). We may just be settling into 2020, but be sure to check back here as I dutifully update this story with all the best new sale picks before well, someone else does. From (actually) cheap Artis makeup brushes to price-chopped Sunday Riley, here are 17 on-sale beauty products to shop now.

Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask

If Cool Whip were millennial pink and was packin' with skin-care benefits, you would get this face mask. But this Bliss formula isn't just a fun treat to use — it gets your brighter, more hydrated skin after one use.

Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask, $, available at Amazon

Natasha Denona Diamond & Blush Palette

I personally only started wearing blush a year ago, but now I'm truly a woman obsessed. This cheek palette by makeup artist Natasha Denona is still a splurge at $44.50 (half off the original price) but contains six full-size pans that are bound to last for quite a long time.

Natasha Denona Diamond & Blush Palette, $, available at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette

The mega-influencer's palette has racked up over 44.1k Loves on Sephora, and now's your chance to snag it for $31 and change.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette, $, available at Sephora

Cover FX Power Play Concealer

I can personally confirm that no matter what it is you're looking to mask — dark circles, acne scars, bad decisions — this indestructible concealer is up for the challenge.

Cover FX Power Play Concealer, $, available at Sephora

Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment

My twin sister is not a Beauty Person, like me, but literally has gone out of her way to text me photos of her Good Genes empties, proclaiming that this is "the reason I'm not breaking out." As of 2020, the brand dropped the price from $105 to $85, so TBH, consider this deal better than a sale.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Storybook Cosmetics x Mean Girls Burn Book Storybook Palette

As a full-on Mean Girls stan (my boyfriend got me tickets to the Broadway show for my birthday), my heart skipped a beat when I saw this 12-pan palette available for under $30 at Ulta. From the soft matte "Glen Coco" to the shimmery lime "Grool," the Burn Book has something for everyone — and I'm not talking about juicy rumors.

Storybook Cosmetics x Mean Girls Burn Book Storybook Palette, $, available at Ulta Beauty

KKW Fragrance Diamonds Kim Clear Eau de Parfum

If you employ a Pokémon-style "gotta catch 'em all" approach to the KKW perfumes, then now's your chance to pick up the Kim (and Khloé) Diamonds bottles at over $10 off the original price.

KKW Fragrance Diamonds Kim Clear Eau de Parfum, $, available at Ulta Beauty

MAC Lucky Stars Lipstick Kit

This limited-edition trio of neutral pink lippies won't be around much longer, so don't miss out on getting in on this steal of a deal.

MAC Cosmetics Lucky Stars Lipstick Kit, $, available at Nordstrom

Anthropologie Large Visionary Candle

If you're anything like me, you tend to go through candles quicker than your bank account can keep up. Luckily, this chic, woody three-wick candle from Anthro is on sale for a palatable $29.

Anthropologie Large Visionary Candle, $, available at Nordstrom

