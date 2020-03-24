Sweatsuits For Living Your Best Self-Isolation Life

While many of spring 2020’s most-popular fashion trends don't feel quite right for a life of self-isolation and social distancing (I definitely won't be wearing a tailored vest anytime soon…) , there is one I'm very grateful for at the moment: the matching sweatsuit.

Refinery29 Fashion Director Gabrielle Korn recently wrote that there's no such thing as work-from-home style during a pandemic after having to self-isolate after Paris Fashion Week. As a freelance fashion writer these past few years, I totally get where she's coming from: I’m a big fan of staying in my pajamas to conduct phone interviews and write stories.

Yet, now that all the meetings, events, and coffee dates on my calendar have been canceled for the foreseeable future, I’m starting to reconsider my pajamas-only work-from-home wardrobe. Luckily matching sweatsuits happen to be super comfortable and perfectly conducive for working from home, even if you have a day full of Zoom meetings scheduled.

Here are 12 stylish sweatsuit sets so comfy you won’t want to change out of them.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Entireworld

Fashion editors everywhere are obsessed with this L.A.-based line of soft, organic-cotton sweats that are available in a rainbow’s worth of colors.

Entireworld Brushed Sweatshirt, $, available at EntireWorld

Entireworld Brushed Sweatpants, $, available at EntireWorld

Richer Poorer

Richer Poorer is an about-to-explode essentials brand that's got your favorite kind of laid-back attire but with a stylish upgrade.

Richer Poorer Women's Fleece Sweatpant, $, available at Richer Poorer

Richer Poorer Women's Fleece Sweatshirt, $, available at Richer Poorer

Lou & Grey

Feel-good fabric to feel your best while working from home.

Lou & Grey Signature Softblend Sweatpants, $, available at Lou & Grey

Lou & Grey Signature Softblend Sweatshirt, $, available at Lou & Grey

Violeta By Mango

A cozy set with a powerful message. Consider a sweatsuit that says something, like this fun option from Mango's fabulous plus size section.

Violeta Embroidered Message Sweatshirt, $, available at Mango

Violeta Slim-Fit Pleated Flowy Pants, $, available at Mango

Frank & Oak

This is the ultimate sweatpant/sweatshirt combo, but with sustainability at the core of its design and production. What's not to love about a company that's committed to minimizing its environmental impact by using recycled materials and limiting waste? This purchase is one that feels good on the body and on the mind.

Frank & Oak The Hybrid Crewneck, $, available at Frank & Oak

Frank & Oak The Hybrid Pant, $, available at Frank & Oak

Missguided

For an option landing comfortably below the $60 mark, look no further than Missguided's assortment of trendy sweat sets in a cool shades of blue and green.

Missguided Khaki Zip Front Sweatshirt And Jogger Set, $, available at Missguided

Club Monaco

If an “elevated” sweatsuit were a real thing, this lightly tailored Club Monaco set would be it.

Club Monaco Ruched Sleeve Sweatshirt, $, available at Club Monaco

Club Monaco Annabellah Sweatpant, $, available at Club Monaco

Reformation

The brand you know and love for its slinky, patterned dresses has a much small but notable selection of cozy attire that's just waiting to get noticed.

Reformation Classic Sweatpant, $, available at Reformation

Reformation Marla Zip Sweatshirt, $, available at Reformation

Free People

For a relaxed silhouette to suit a more boho-cool wardrobe aesthetic, Free People has a number of slouchy chic options.

FP Beach Cozy Sunset Set, $, available at Free People

FP Beach Mercer Set, $, available at Free People

Skims

Kim Kardashian was pretty much responsible for giving the sweatpants industry-wide fashion cred. So it only make sense that a set she's designed for her new Skims line is one of the coolest options out there.

Skims Cozy Knit Pant, $, available at Skims

Skims Cozy Knit Tank, $, available at Skims

Skims Cozy Knit Robe, $, available at Skims

H&M

These cotton-blend pieces from H&M are well-priced and available in sizes XS to XXL.

H&M Oversized Hoodie, $, available at H&M

H&M Joggers With Side Stripes, $, available at H&M

Hanes

Even though EcoSmart® products from Hanes keep the equivalent of nearly 50 million plastic bottles from landfills each year, they're comfy as ever (and tagless too!).

Hanes Women's Cinch Bottom Leg Sweatpants, $, available at Hanes

Hanes Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt, $, available at Hanes

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results