Kitchen And Stylish Cookware

Dust off those countertops, take your shoes out of the oven, and channel your inner Ina Garten (or, Gordon Ramsay): our kitchens are making a comeback. Whether you were already big into cooking at home or are just now turning your culinary corner, one way to get into top-chef shape is by investing in some trendy new tools. And lucky for us balling-on-a-budget gourmands, there's a whole crop of premium DTC brands offering affordably bundled but still stylish essentials to shop online.

We went ahead and hunted down all the stylish kitchenware sites that you may or may not have already bookmarked on Instagram — you know, the ones with eco-friendly missions, pretty pastel palettes, and still-life shots from the dinner party of your dreams? Ahead, everything from the chicest dining staples we ever did see to enviably sleek pot-and-pan bundles, sharp (in both senses of the word) knife sets, and beyond. Help your underused cooking space reach its full potential as the best new restaurant in town. Head chef: you.

Caraway

Best For: Cookware & Storage Bundles

This 2019-launched company specializes in non-toxic and nonstick full cookware sets —including everything from a fry-pan to a saucepan, dutch oven, sauté pan, three matching lids, four magnetic pan racks, and a canvas lid-holder with built-in cabinet hooks for streamlined storage. Not to mention, each of the five available colorways (pink terracotta, sage, cream, navy, or gray) is eyecatching enough to dress up your stovetop with or without food.

Price Breakdown: $395 (compare to $599 industry standard)

Year & Day

Best For: Full Dinnerware Sets

This minimalist-chic brand's beautiful pieces are thoughtfully designed in California, sustainably hand-crafted in Europe, and sold at a competitive value for quality through mindful DTC business practices. Year & Day's selection of soft ceramic dinnerware to sleek flatware and laser-cut glassware offers only the most essential pieces that you'll actually use on your table tonight (meaning, you won't find any gravy boats here).

Price Breakdown: $52 (at $13 per piece)

Potluck

Best For: Cookware Essential Bundles

Potluck is able to offer high-quality kitchen essentials through its direct-to-consumer approach and thoughtful consumer-feedback consideration — offering up everything from value-packaged cookware to knife and utensil sets crafted by factory partners with "decades of experience making kitchenware for top brands."

Price Breakdown: $60 (compare to $115 industry standard)

Equal Parts

Best For: Stackable Kitchen Sets

Equal Parts made its cookware and accessory sets to literally stack up against the competition — each of the non-stick, non-toxic, and dishwasher-safe pieces are not only designed to "cook faster and clean easier," but they're also crafted to nest inside one another for more streamlined storage in smaller kitchen spaces.

Price Breakdown: $249 (bundle saves 15%)

Rigby

Best For: Curated Tableware Additions

By opting for a more limited assortment, this thoughtfully curated tableware company is able to offer high-quality at a competitive price point. And while we may not be stocking your entire kitchen with its sustainably made European stone to glass and flatware sets, it does make for an elevated addition to our already existing lineups.

Price Breakdown: $56 (at $14 per glass)

Great Jones

Best For: One-Off Pots & Specialty Bundles

Named after cookbook author and Julia Child's editor, Judith Jones, this trendy site offers a lineup of custom-built kitchen pieces that look as good as they cook — from one-off dutch ovens in broccoli hues to full family-style sets and specialty "Easy Bake" bundles.

Price Breakdown: $145 (bundle saves $25)

Snowe

Best For: Elegant Dining Accessories

If you already know Snowe for its heavenly homeware (ahem, the Classic Bathrobe), then perhaps you've stumbled upon its stacked dinnerware selections too. The expertly crafted lineup offers everything from Italian flatware to linens and even barware sets that, although on the pricier end of things, are ultimately a much smaller investment than similar luxury products found at non-DTC retailers. Plus, the site is currently offering 20% off sitewide so you can snag your elegant new set for a limited-time discount.

Price Breakdown: $121.60 (at $24.32 per setting)

Our Place

Best For: Heirloom Cookware Pieces

Not only does this unique cookware brand utilize biodegradable and recyclable packaging in its shipments, but it also partners with charitable organizations and utilizes ethical work practices when crafting each of its sustainably made pieces. The thoughtful options of themed partnership collections range from essential cooking pans to drinking glasses, value-packaged bundled sets, and beyond.

Price Breakdown: $250 (bundle saves $40)

