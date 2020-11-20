Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale

If your list of Black Friday sales to shop next week just keeps growing, here’s yet another one you’ll want to add right to the top: Outdoor Voices is knocking 50% off select styles this weekend, and it’ll all be over before Black Friday mania even begins. Considering the best-selling activewear company’s mission to “get the world moving,” its latest series of promotions very much lives up to that brand ethos. In addition to its OV Extra sale, the brand is also offering 20% off orders of $100 or more for new customers (and yes, this can be combined with other promotions). With the Flex Legging now under $50 in certain colorways, the fan-favorite exercise dress over 50% off, tanks to t-shirts available at half price, and plenty of newness on the site to get excited about (including the launch of the MegaFleece Bomber Jacket and the Pickup 1/4 Zip), we’re racing to fill our carts with the speed of a hundred Peloton bikes.

Even though shopping the sale won’t even require so much as leaving the couch, the outcome is basically the next best thing to buying actual endorphins: high-quality exercise apparel that looks as good as it feels. And, with the ample sofa time and at-home workouts that await this winter, a fresh new look (for less!) to change things up in our same old spaces is hard to resist. So, channel your inner OV spirit this sale weekend and get those mouses moving and those fingers clicking their way to Early Black Friday shopping success. We’ve lined up a few of our top sale styles to score below, but you can always peep the full marked-down lineup here.

