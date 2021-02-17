Comfy Jeans On Sale

If you search the internet for the origin of leggings, Google yields a definitive date: 1959 (Lycra was invented the previous year). However, a virtual query for the advent of a certain stretchy-pant offshoot — the jegging — leads you down a less factual path. It instead produces a slew of articles denouncing the very invention of the dungaree-legging hybrid. Often mocked and ridiculed, this sartorial chimera has been cast to the bottom of the fashion food chain — where everyone from The Daily Beast (deeming it “The Trend From Hell”) to Cosmopolitan (detesting its “front pocket fake-out” effect) have taken critical swings.

However, if you think that jeggings are the only way that denim can be comfortable, think again. Jeans can take on multiple forms (and cotton-spandex ratios), lending themselves to styles that are much more digestible for fashion folk. As comfy-pant enthusiasts, we like to leave no stone unturned (so that you can leave no pant unzipped) — and so we found a few forgiving pairs of jeans that hit the mark ahead. These styles are stretchy without sacrificing integrity and relaxed without revealing they’re literally effortless. Try them on and find out — you may never take them off.

Madewell Cali Demi-Boot Jeans



If cowboys were comfort seekers this would be where they land. These jeans mold to the body and their signature western flare reinforces that you should, indeed, not mess with Texas.

Madewell Cali Demi-Boot Jeans in Starkey Wash, $, available at Madewell

Levi’s Ribcage Jeans



If you’re looking for a straight leg jean that is flattering and forgiving of a heavy lunch, or maybe just an economy bag of chips (no judging!), then look no further. This jean has just the right amount of give to keep you feeling put together, so you don’t have to unbutton your pants under the table.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $, available at Levi's

AE Stretch Curve Mom Jeans



The newest member of the R29 Shopping team swears by these AE mom jeans — they’re high-waisted, comfortable, just the right fit for curvy bodies. The 600+ 5-star ratings seal the deal.

AE Stretch Curvy Mom Jean, $, available at AE

Old Navy Mid-Rise Power Slim Straight Plus-Size Jeans

This pair of mid-rise, straight-cut denim is crafted from a blend of 67% cotton, 31% polyester, and 2% spandex that confidently walks the line between comfy and chic — oh, plus a maple-wash that just won't quit.

Old Navy Mid-Rise Power Slim Straight Jeans, $, available at Old Navy

