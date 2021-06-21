Walmart’s Alternative Prime Day Sales Are Heating Up Early

If you’re as in sync as we are with the sacred annual calendar of deals, then you’re well aware that we’re almost in the throes of Prime Day — and you probably also know that you can score savings beyond your Amazon cart come June 21. Walmart is one of the rival retailers serving up alternative sales with its Deals for Days promotion, which starts today and goes through June 23 in store and until 5 a.m. on June 24 at Walmart.com. You can save up to $100 on your favorite electronics, up to $300 on home goods and vacuums, and so much more. As a trusted team of deal-savvy shoppers, we’ve chosen only the best — products with rave reviews, customer-approved value, and the deepest discounts — from this limited-time, Amazon-rival sale event. So, keep reading to shop the top five products that beat out the rest in our Walmart Deals for Days picks — or just head straight to Walmart to browse the whole savings shebang yourself.

DashDividers_1_500x100

Chefman 6-in-1 Stainless Steel 15-Bar Pump Espresso Machine $221.50 $99

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars; 20 reviews

Make your favorite custom drinks, from flat whites to macchiatos, at home with this 6-in-1 espresso machine. Easy to clean and easy to use, it has a powerful 15-bar pump and a large 1.8 liter-water reservoir, along with a milk container for easy frothing.

Reviewers say: “I absolutely love this espresso machine! This machine has saved me so much money because I make my own cappuccinos at home. It has so many features for a great price. Excellent quality espresso, [it] is easy to use, and cleans up easily. I recommend this to all coffee/cappuccino drinkers.” — Jodyhr34, Walmart reviewer.

DashDividers_1_500x100

Apple Airpods Pro $219 $197

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 6,080 reviews

As opposed to the basic AirPods, the Apple AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation and a transparency mode for when you actually want to hear the world around you. They’re also more comfortable in-ear, and are water and sweat-resistant.

Reviewers say: “The best earbuds I’ve ever used. I didn’t believe people when they said how good these were until I got my hands on some for myself. They were paired almost instantly as soon as I took them out of the box. The noise cancellation is incredible!!!! And the transparency mode makes it possible to keep your AirPods in while checking out at the grocery store or any situation like that.” — trevor, Walmart reviewer.

DashDividers_1_500x100

Michael Kors Chronograph Black Stainless Steel Watch $250.00 $159.00

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars; 5 reviews

Yes, Walmart.com legitmately carries Michael Kors watches, and yes, many of the top-rated ones are on sale during Walmart’s counter Amazon sale. This one isn’t the cheapest of the bunch on sale today but we love its chunky look and universal style appeal. You can also find it on the Michael Kors website for full-price, on Amazon for $191 today, or on eBay for a cool $99 if you’re quick.

Reviewers say: Beautiful watch, got this as a gift to my boyfriend. (Did some research regarding this specific watchs’ men’s vs. women’s and it’s a unisex watch.) Listed as both on Michael Kors website. I personally think it looks more like a man’s watch because the face is so large. Knew he wanted to watch and was SUPER excited to find it online at this website for a fraction of the price you find it everywhere else! — Alexandra S, Walmart reviewer

Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush $119.99 $99.99

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 629 reviews

The Oral-B Pro 600 SmartSeries removes up to 300% more gum plaque than a manual toothbrush. The handy Bluetooth feature connects to your phone to get up-to-date data on your brushing habits. Best of all, this smart toothbrush comes with five unique modes and a customizable SmartRing pressure sensor that lights up whenever you brush too hard (something we’re all guilty of).

Reviewers say: “Great toothbrush! [It has] lots of very nice features for any cleaning you would prefer. The round head is a better design, and does an excellent job on all the areas of your teeth. You won’t be disappointed with your purchase.” — Sharon, Walmart reviewer

DashDividers_1_500x100

FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Sonic Face Cleanser $109 $99.99

Rating: 4.8 out of 5; 579 reviews

Putting on my first-person hat here to inform you that I’ve had the Foreo Luna Mini for years now, and I absolutely love it. It’s made with soft silicone bacteria-resistant bristles, which are more hygienic than nylon ones. It cleanses 99.95% of dirt from your skin, and with eight adjustable speeds, it’s perfect for all skin types. The FOREO is USB rechargeable, with a single charge lasting up to 300 uses.

Reviewers say: “It’s way better than I could imagine. I just do the same routine I did with my hands and a foam [cleanser] but with outstanding result[s]. No additional time or effort is required. My skin has never felt and looked that clean after a single wash before. The size is just perfect to fit my hand, color is juicy, and it treats my skin really gently. Totally recommend — this is a life changing purchase that I can’t stop being happy about.” — Anna, Walmart reviewer

DashDividers_1_500x100

Wood Rectangle Leaner Mirror by Drew Barrymore Flower Home $148.88 $127

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars, with 56 reviews.

Drew Barrymore’s Walmart-exclusive brand is filled with beautiful pieces for your home at an affordable price. This 24” x 65” full-length mirror is the perfect combination of minimalist chic that will make any small space feel much bigger. Made of Paulownia wood and a tear-resistant kraft paper backing, this is a piece you won’t regret buying.

Reviewers say: “After searching for what seemed like forever for an affordable full length mirror, I stumbled across this mirror and fell in love. The quality could easily pass as a high-end mirror that cost[s] a lot more than it actually does. It came well packaged and was not damaged in any sense which I was nervous about. It goes perfectly with our room and I’m so glad I purchased it!” — Stephanie, Walmart reviewer

DashDividers_1_500x100

Apple TV 4K 32GB $169 $99

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 497 reviews

This newest Apple TV model includes 4K High Dynamic Range and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound for that high-impact movie theater quality sound. You can use the Siri Remote for instant voice-command, as well as watching all the streaming services available.

Reviewers say: “Best interface for streaming out there! So easy to operate, sleek looking and small. A little more expensive, but worth every dollar.” — Katie, Walmart reviewer

DashDividers_1_500x100

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results