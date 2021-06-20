Ajay Devgn takes a loan of Rs. 18.75 crore for his new bungalow in Juhu

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently purchased a bungalow in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The property is close to his current bungalow. The bungalow is spread across 474.4 square meters and has reportedly been purchased at Rs. 47.5 crore. The actor took a loan of Rs. 18.75 crore for the property.
As per reports, the deal was struck last November-December, and the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society, where the bungalow is situated, transferred the property in the joint name of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal alias Ajay Devgn on May 7. The bungalow was earlier owned by a man named Bhavesh Balkrishna Walia.
ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s NY Foundation conducts a mass-vaccination camp in Mumbai
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply