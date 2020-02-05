All Your Answers on Online Roulette in India Answered

Roulette is one of the most popular wagering games and it is at the core of every casino in the world. The game dates back to the 17th century French though there are links to an ancient Chinese board game. The French used the same wheel with numbers 1-36, black/red colours and two zeroes.

The rise of online casinos has seen a rise in roulette games. Different variants of this old game including French, European, American and Russian roulette have emerged over the years. The advent of online casinos has made it easier for players to access these variants.

If you are in India, live roulette online is also available at established casinos such as LeoVegas among others. If you haven’t tried the online roulette experience, it is time to learn more about this exciting game.

This guide offers the most frequently asked questions on online roulette in India and their answers.

Are the rules the same for online roulette or do they change?

The rules remain the same. When you play roulette online at LeoVegas, you will still need to place your bet by choosing from several bet types. These are similar to ordinary roulette bets including straight up, split, street, corners, basket, low number, high number, red/black, column or line. The live dealer or the system will spin the wheel and drop the ball just like in an ordinary game.

How do I choose the best casino for online roulette in India?

For a start, you need to select the best online casino to play Indian roulette. Some of the things to consider include the licensing of the casino, reputation, reviews and testimonials, variety of games, variety of payment options and reliability of customer support. Established casino brands such as LeoVegas offer these features and leverage cutting-edge technology for the best user experience.

Why should I play roulette at an online casino?

It is more exciting to play roulette online because you get more variations of the same game than at your local casino. You will also enjoy the latest casino innovations, including live dealer games and there’s live customer support 24/7. The welcome bonuses and promotions are also irresistible, and they boost your wagering stake.

Can I play roulette on my mobile?

Yes, you can. The best online casinos have responsive web design or separate mobile sites to allow mobile users to play online roulette in India. You can either download the mobile casino app or use their mobile desktop site to play even on the go.

How do I sign up to play roulette online?

It is easy. Once you identify the best online casino through research, you’ll create an account. Most casinos give a welcome deposit and no-deposit bonuses. You can use these bonuses to play and get a feel of the site. You will then use the appropriate casino deposit method to deposit funds to start playing roulette online.

What is the advantage of live dealer roulette?

Top casino brands in India such as LeoVegas have upped the game and now offer live roulette online. This form of roulette has a human dealer at the table which adds authenticity to your playing experience. It is also more transparent and engaging to play with a live dealer.

Wrapping Up

Ready to experience online casino roulette? Go ahead and find a reputable online platform to start playing. These answers will help you understand online Indian roulette to get you started.