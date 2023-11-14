This article was last updated on November 14, 2023

Nepal bans TikTok: ‘Leads to abuse and hate messages’

Nepal bans social media app TikTok. According to the Nepalese government, the app is harmful to ‘social harmony’ in the country because it causes abuse. The message comes shortly after it was announced that the country will do more to increase control over social media.

In the past four years, 1,600 cases of cybercrime by TikTok have been recorded in the Asian country. According to the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, the app spreads hate messages.

According to the minister, the ban can take effect immediately. Telecom companies in Nepal have been ordered to implement the decision and make the app inaccessible.

Opposition leaders in Nepal are critical of the measure. They believe that this is not in line with freedom of expression and shows “a lack of maturity and responsibility”.