European Commission Opens Investigation Against X for Disinformation

December 18, 2023

The European Commission has opened an investigation into the social media platform

The Community Notes function, the system with which you as a user can indicate that something is not true, is being examined, among other things. The blue check marks, X’s verification system, will also be examined.

“The DSA has probably been violated since it came into effect,” says Sarah Eskens, assistant professor of law and technology at the Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam. “A few months ago, the European Commission very quickly started issuing requests to multiple platforms to gather information. It is eager to enforce the law.”

Eskens is not surprised that the committee is examining X. The platform has fired many employees since its takeover by Elon Musk, including many moderators who oversaw posts and security. “A lot has changed internally since Musk arrived, and he also publicly states that he considers freedom of expression to be the most important.”

It will be a very long process, the university lecturer expects. Ultimately, the committee may decide to impose fines on the company. But X can also decide to make commitments during the investigation, which can sometimes be enough for the committee.

X, together with TikTok and Facebook parent company Meta, previously received a warning from Brussels. That was because it would do too little against disinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas.

