Joe Biden Leans on Taylor Swift for Reelection Campaign Support

This article was last updated on December 18, 2023

Joe Biden wants to be re-elected President and he's counting on Taylor Swift to keep him in the White House! The popstar is more influential than ever, after being named Time Magazine's Person of the Year, so now the Biden campaign is leaning on Taylor to record television ads supporting his reelection.

Taylor has now reached a whole new audience thanks to her romance with Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, so she has more influence than ever, especially in the usually conservative states of Kansas and Missouri.

Taylor is being tapped to get out the vote and if her legions of Swifties follow her lead, she could easily sway the election.

