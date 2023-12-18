Peter Bosz Looks Forward to Reunion with Dortmund

This article was last updated on December 18, 2023

Peter Bosz Anticipates Eagerly

Peter Bosz is looking forward to PSV’s matches against his old club Borussia Dortmund in the eighth finals of the Champions League. The coach expects two tough games. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic sees opportunities against the Eredivisie leader.

Bosz was coach of Dortmund for almost six months from mid-2017. The German superpower started excellently under the Dutchman, but after nine games without a win he was fired.

“I have experienced what a big club it is,” Bosz said site from PSV. “In terms of spectators, it is perhaps the largest in Europe. That is very impressive. I still know many people at the club and I am looking forward to the matches.”