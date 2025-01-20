This article was last updated on January 20, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

TikTok blacked out for users in the US due to ban

TikTok can no longer be used in the US. Shortly before the legal ban came into effect, the app went black and could no longer be downloaded. Users of the social media platform have been informed via a notification.

The app was estimated to have around 100 million active users in the US. They were told in a message that they “unfortunately cannot use TikTok anymore for the time being”. The company says it is hopeful that Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated as president on Monday, will seek a solution.

‘Delay ban’

Trump said Saturday in conversation with NBC News that he will “most likely” postpone the implementation of the controversial law for ninety days. “If I decide that, I will probably announce it on Monday.” The future president himself has 15 million followers on TikTok.

The Biden administration banned the platform early last year. It is seen as a threat to national security as the app is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The Biden administration points out that the Chinese government may be using TikTok to collect data from Americans on a large scale and influence them. There is no hard evidence for this. Washington and Beijing are engaged in a geopolitical power struggle.

Supreme Court

TikTok went to the Supreme Court to prevent the app from being banned. However, the court did not agree with the tech company’s reasoning that all Americans on the platform are restricted in their freedom of expression.

In addition to TikTok, CapCut has also been decommissioned. This video editing app is also owned by the Chinese ByteDance. With over a billion downloads worldwide, CapCut is also very popular.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.