Introduction — Why I Bought This Radio I have always had a soft spot for radios. There is something timeless and deeply satisfying about tuning across the dial and pulling in signals from hundreds — or even thousands — of miles away. When I stumbled onto the Audiocrazy AM/FM/SW1-6 Shortwave Transistor Radio on Amazon Canada, I was immediately intrigued. The product page promised multiband reception across AM, FM, and six shortwave bands, Bluetooth connectivity, USB and SD card support, a large built-in speaker, and three different power options — all at a very approachable price point. Naturally, I was skeptical. Could a radio at this price really deliver on so many promises? After several weeks of daily use — in my kitchen, on the back porch, and even on a weekend camping trip — I can say with confidence that the answer is a surprising and enthusiastic yes. This portable transistor radio genuinely exceeded my expectations in most areas, and I think it deserves far more attention than it gets. In this review, I will walk through every important aspect of the Audiocrazy AC-BT1702RUC — from the moment I unboxed it to my experience chasing shortwave signals late at night. Whether you are a hobbyist looking for an affordable entry into the world of shortwave radio, a senior wanting a straightforward plug-in radio, or simply someone who wants more listening options than a smartphone app can provide, I believe this radio has something to offer you. Let me break it all down.

First Impressions & Build Quality The Audiocrazy radio arrived well-packaged and made a strong first impression out of the box. At 750 grams and measuring approximately 23.9 × 11.9 × 11.9 centimetres, it is a solid, substantial unit — not a toy, but not too heavy to carry around the house or take on a day trip. The casing has a pleasant retro aesthetic with a dark housing, large tuning and volume knobs, and a prominent speaker grille that covers a generous portion of the front face. The flexible carry handle on top is a thoughtful touch. It folds flat when not in use and feels sturdy enough to trust when carrying the radio around. The telescoping antenna extends smoothly and locks at a variety of angles to help optimize FM and shortwave reception. The band selector switch, which steps through AM, FM, SW1, SW2, SW3, SW4, SW5, and SW6, clicks with satisfying firmness at each position. “At first glance, it punches well above its price class. The build feels like something from a decade ago when radios were made to last — that is a compliment.” I was particularly pleased by the large, clearly labeled tuning dial, which is backlit for easy reading in low-light conditions. The control layout is intuitive: volume on the left, tuning on the right, band selector in the middle, and the connectivity ports (USB, SD card slot, AUX jack, and headphone jack) neatly arranged along the side panel. Everything is where you expect it to be, making this one of the most user-friendly portable radios I have tested.

Key Features Breakdown The Audiocrazy AC-BT1702RUC is a genuinely feature-rich multiband radio for its price category. Here is a detailed look at what it brings to the table: Feature Details Available AM Reception Standard medium-wave AM band ✔ FM Reception Standard FM band with clear stereo output via earphone ✔ SW1–SW6 Six shortwave bands covering international broadcasts ✔ Bluetooth Pair with smartphone/tablet as a wireless speaker ✔ USB Port Play MP3 files directly from a USB drive ✔ SD Card Slot Supports SD cards for music playback ✔ AUX Input 3.5mm AUX for wired connection with phone/tablet ✔ Earphone Jack 3.5mm headphone output for private listening ✔ AC Power (Corded) Included AC power cord (120V / 60Hz) ✔ Rechargeable Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium polymer battery ✔ D-Cell Batteries Runs on 2 × D cell batteries (not included) ✔ Carry Handle Flexible built-in handle for portability ✔ Digital Display Backlit analog-style dial (no digital frequency display) — The combination of eight band coverage (AM, FM, SW1 through SW6) with modern connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, and SD card support is genuinely impressive for a radio in this price range. Audiocrazy, which has been in the radio manufacturing business since 2006, has clearly packed a lot of listening flexibility into a compact chassis.

Reception Performance: AM, FM & Shortwave AM Reception The AM reception on this radio genuinely impressed me. The internal ferrite antenna does an admirable job of pulling in medium-wave stations, and I found that rotating the radio body slightly — as Audiocrazy recommends — helps orient the antenna for the clearest signal. During evening hours, when AM propagation is at its best, I was able to pick up stations from well outside my local region with clarity that I would not have expected from a radio at this price point. FM Reception FM performance is solid and consistent. The telescoping antenna pulls in local FM stations cleanly, and the sound through the built-in speaker is full and warm. Weak stations at the edges of my area showed some background hiss, but that is to be expected with any analog FM radio. For typical everyday listening — news, talk radio, music — the FM performance is more than satisfactory. Shortwave Reception — The Real Star This is where the Audiocrazy AC-BT1702RUC really earns its stripes. With six shortwave bands (SW1 through SW6), the radio covers a broad swath of the shortwave spectrum, giving access to international broadcasters, amateur radio operators, and various utility transmissions. I was genuinely surprised by how sensitive the shortwave receiver proved to be. “On a clear evening, I was pulling in shortwave broadcasts from multiple continents — and the analog tuning, while requiring patience, gave the whole experience an authentically nostalgic feel.” The analog tuning dial requires a patient, careful hand on the shortwave bands — these bands are tightly packed and signals can appear and disappear as the ionosphere shifts. But this is part of the charm of shortwave listening, and the Audiocrazy handles it well. The tuning knob has just the right amount of resistance to allow precise movement without being stiff or jerky. For a radio at this price, the shortwave sensitivity and selectivity are genuinely commendable.

Power Options & Battery Life One of the most practical advantages of the Audiocrazy AC-BT1702RUC is its three-way power system. You can plug it into the wall using the included AC power cord, run it from the built-in rechargeable lithium polymer battery, or use two standard D-cell batteries (sold separately). This flexibility makes it genuinely useful in a wide range of situations. For everyday home use in the kitchen or living room, I kept it plugged in via the AC cord. The included cord is long enough to reach a standard outlet without awkward positioning. When I wanted to take it outside or use it during a power interruption, the internal rechargeable battery kicked in seamlessly. Battery life on the rechargeable pack is excellent — I used the radio regularly over several weeks and only needed to charge it once, a testament to the efficiency of the design. The option to also run on D-cell batteries adds an important layer of emergency preparedness. If both the wall outlet and the rechargeable battery are unavailable, you can still pop in a pair of D cells and keep the radio going. For anyone in an area prone to power outages or natural disasters, this kind of triple-power redundancy is genuinely valuable — and it is something many competing radios in this category do not offer.

Bluetooth, USB, SD & AUX Functionality The connectivity options on this radio are what make it stand out from more basic transistor radios on the market. The Bluetooth pairing process is straightforward: hold the Bluetooth button, wait for the indicator light, and pair from your phone just as you would with any wireless speaker. Once paired, it works reliably as a Bluetooth speaker, streaming music or podcasts from your smartphone or tablet with no noticeable lag or dropout under normal conditions. The USB and SD card slots let you load up music files and play them directly through the radio — a feature I found unexpectedly useful on the camping trip. I loaded a 16GB SD card with several hours of music and podcasts, and the radio played through them without any issues. File format compatibility covers the standard MP3 format that virtually everyone uses. The 3.5mm AUX input allows wired connection to a phone, tablet, or any audio device with a standard headphone jack, while the separate 3.5mm earphone output lets you plug in headphones or earbuds for private listening — a detail that matters when you want to listen to shortwave late at night without waking anyone else in the house.

Sound Quality & Speaker Performance The large built-in speaker delivers audio quality that is well above average for a radio in this category. The speaker has genuine presence and warmth, particularly in the mid-range frequencies where voice content — news, talk radio, international broadcasts — sits. Bass extension is limited, as you would expect from a compact unit, but the overall tonal balance is pleasing and not fatiguing over long listening sessions. Music playback via Bluetooth or USB/SD sounds surprisingly good for a radio that is not marketed primarily as a music speaker. The output volume reaches levels more than sufficient for a kitchen, workshop, or outdoor patio environment. I found myself using it as a kitchen radio every morning, and the sound never felt thin or harsh. For shortwave and AM listening specifically, the speaker provides enough clarity to make voice transmissions easy to understand even when the signal is not perfectly clean. A slight atmospheric hiss on a distant shortwave station actually adds to the charm of the experience rather than detracting from it.

Ease of Use & Who Is It For? Audiocrazy describes this radio as having super convenient design and simple operation for all age people, and I think that is an accurate summary. The control layout is intuitive, the knobs are large and easy to grip, the band selector clicks clearly into each position, and the printed tuning dial is legible without reading glasses. My retired neighbour borrowed the radio for a weekend and was navigating between bands and even pairing it to her phone within minutes — without consulting the manual. This makes the Audiocrazy AC-BT1702RUC an excellent choice for seniors or elderly users who want a capable radio without the complexity of a digital menu-driven receiver. It is also a great option for younger listeners who are curious about shortwave radio and want an affordable, low-commitment way to explore the hobby before investing in more sophisticated equipment. Campers, gardeners, and anyone who spends time outdoors will appreciate the portability, the carry handle, and the battery flexibility. Emergency preparedness households will value the triple-power system. And anyone who just wants a reliable, good-sounding kitchen or bedroom radio will find this satisfies that need admirably.

Pros and Cons ✔ What I Loved Impressive shortwave sensitivity for the price

Three power options (AC, rechargeable, D-cells)

Bluetooth, USB, SD card, and AUX connectivity

Large, warm-sounding built-in speaker

Six shortwave bands (SW1–SW6)

Very easy to use — suitable for all ages

Solid, satisfying build quality and retro design

Comfortable carry handle for portability

Excellent long battery life on rechargeable mode

Great value for money — strong bang-for-buck ratio ✘ Room for Improvement No digital frequency display — analog dial only

Shortwave tuning requires a patient, careful hand

D-cell batteries not included

No built-in charge indicator beyond a basic LED

Bluetooth range is average rather than exceptional

Category Scores Performance Scorecard AM/FM Reception: 8.5 Shortwave Reception: 8.2 Sound Quality: 8.0 Build Quality: 7.8 Connectivity: 8.8 Ease of Use: 9.2 Value for Money: 9.0 Battery Life: 8.7