This article was last updated on May 10, 2024

Investigation into ‘incident’ with Joost Klein at the Eurovision Song Contest, no rehearsal for the time being

Joost Klein, the Dutch participant in the Eurovision Song Contest, will not rehearse for tomorrow’s final until further notice. The organization of the event is investigating an “incident” around Klein.

“We are investigating an incident that has been reported to us,” said a statement from the organizing European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The EBU does not wish to comment further. Joost Klein qualified with Europapa last night for the final of the event, which will be held in the Swedish city of Malmö.

