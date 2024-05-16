This article was last updated on May 16, 2024

Attack at Nigerian mosque, 11 dead

Eleven people have been killed in an attack on a mosque in northern Nigeria. The perpetrator allegedly spread gasoline throughout the house of worship and then locked the doors. 17 people were also injured in the attack.

Shortly after the attack, a 38-year-old man was arrested. He told police that a family dispute over dividing an inheritance prompted the attack. Family members of the suspect were said to have been in the mosque.

The attack took place during morning prayers in the town of Gezawa on Wednesday. Residents say they heard panicking people inside as they tried to get out while the mosque was in flames.

According to local media, an explosion was heard, after which local residents came to the mosque to provide help. Police say no explosives were used in the attack.

The fire brigade says that they were not alerted immediately after the fire started and could have brought the situation under control more quickly if that had happened.

