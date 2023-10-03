Three dead in shooting incident in Thai shopping center, 14-year-old boy arrested

This article was last updated on October 3, 2023

Three people killed in Bangkok shopping center shooting

Three people were killed in a shooting at a shopping center in the Thai capital Bangkok. Local media reports that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Multiple injuries reported

Alongside the three fatalities, six individuals were injured in the shooting. Local emergency services have stated that one of the injured has a nationality other than Thai, though it is currently unclear which individual this refers to.

Shoppers flee as gunshots ring out

As gunshots rang out, hundreds of shoppers at the Siam Paragon shopping center fled in panic. In response, authorities closed a nearby train station for safety reasons.

Prime Minister offers condolences

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

