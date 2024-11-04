This article was last updated on November 4, 2024

At least ten dead in Indonesia volcanic eruption

At least ten people were killed in a volcanic eruption on the Indonesian island of Flores yesterday. The more than 1,700 meter high volcano Lewotobi Laki-Laki spewed smoke and ash two kilometers into the air. People in the area have been evacuated and an airport has been closed.

“After the eruption, the power went out and it started raining and thundering. Residents panicked,” said a spokesperson for the government agency that records volcanic eruptions. Houses near the volcano caught fire due to the boiling lava. Roads and buildings are covered in a thick layer of ash and roofs have collapsed.

One of the affected buildings is a monastery. “The nuns ran outside in panic under a rain of volcanic ash,” said the monastery supervisor. At least one nun died.

It is the second volcanic eruption in Indonesia in two weeks. The Marapi volcano erupted at the end of last month. This almost 2900 meter high volcano in West Sumatra is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia. There were no casualties from that eruption.

