Justin Trudeau congratulates Anthony Albanese May 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 23, 2022

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, at present issued the next assertion on the outcomes of the final election in Australia:

“On behalf of the Authorities of Canada, I congratulate Anthony Albanese on his election because the thirty first Prime Minister of Australia.

“As the brand new Australian authorities takes form, I look ahead to working with Prime Minister-elect Albanese to deepen relations between our two nations to learn Canadians and Australians alike.

“Canada and Australia get pleasure from a productive commerce relationship and a robust friendship, constructed on deep people-to-people ties, widespread values, and shared priorities. On the world stage, we collaborate intently inside the United Nations, the Commonwealth, the G20, the World Commerce Group, the Asia-Pacific Financial Cooperation discussion board, and the 5 Eyes partnership. Australia is the fifth largest international vacation spot for Canadian direct funding overseas and our greatest defence associate within the Indo-Pacific area.

“Collectively, we’ll proceed to work on the problems that matter most to individuals in each nations. This contains guaranteeing a robust financial restoration from COVID-19, persevering with the struggle in opposition to local weather change, and enhancing peace and safety within the Indo-Pacific and world wide – significantly within the face of Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine. We may also proceed selling free and open commerce, serving to companies succeed, and creating good middle-class jobs by means of the Complete and Progressive Settlement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“Because the Authorities of Canada continues the work to develop a brand new, complete Indo-Pacific technique, we’ll hold strengthening our partnership with Australia whereas creating financial progress and new alternatives for individuals on each side of the Pacific.

“I thank former Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his precious partnership through the years and want him all the most effective in his future endeavours.”