Conciliatory Language During Australian Prime Minister’s Visit to China

November 7, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Calls for Trade Resumption

Australian Prime Minister Albanese has called for a full resumption of free and unfettered trade between the two countries at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Quang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. This marks a significant shift in the strained relations between Australia and China.

During the meeting, Albanese emphasized the need for cooperation between China and Australia in various domains such as climate change, food security, and combatting international crime. He stressed the importance of dialogue and understanding as a means to address global competition.

China’s Willingness to Improve Trust

Li, in turn, expressed China’s willingness to cooperate and improve the relationship of trust with Australia. This visit by an Australian prime minister to Beijing after a gap of seven years reflects the growing desire of both countries to reconcile their differences.

High Import Tariffs Impacting Australian Products

The cooling of relations between Australia and China can be traced back to 2018 when Australia excluded Chinese telecom giant Huawei from building its 5G network. The tension escalated in 2020 when Australia called for an investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, China retaliated by imposing high import tariffs on various Australian goods, including wine.

Tensions Over Spheres of Influence

Despite the recent thaw in relations, challenges remain regarding the spheres of influence in the Pacific Ocean. China is seeking closer ties with island states in the region, while Australia has aligned itself with the United States, India, and Japan to counterbalance China’s increasing influence.

A Call for Cooperation and Stability

In a recent speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the mutual benefits of maintaining a stable relationship between China and Australia. He urged both countries to strengthen their cooperation while cautioning against the formation of blocs that could escalate tensions in the Pacific region.

Australian Prime Minister’s Pacific Archipelagos Summit

Following his visit to China, Prime Minister Albanese will travel to the Cook Islands to attend a summit of leaders from various Pacific archipelagos. This summit provides an opportunity for further dialogue and collaboration on regional issues.

