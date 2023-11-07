OpenAI launches customizable smart assistants

This article was last updated on November 7, 2023

Introduction

During a presentation to developers yesterday, OpenAI introduced GPTs, a new concept that is best explained as a smart assistant. One with a specific task. The company wants to make building smart assistants as simple as possible: you just have to ask, the system will do the rest. This article dives into the details of OpenAI’s launch and the potential risks associated with these customizable smart assistants.

OpenAI’s main message during the presentation was a customized version of ChatGPT. OpenAI calls them GPTs, more simply: smart assistants. These are similar to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. OpenAI’s plan is to allow users to create smart assistants for all kinds of specific applications. On stage, OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, built a “Startup Mentor” smart assistant to demonstrate the concept. Currently, GPTs are only available to paying users, but OpenAI envisions creating a download store where all GPTs can be publicly offered, with revenue sharing for successful “apps”.

What does GPT stand for?

GPT stands for generative pre-trained transformer. It is the language model that powers ChatGPT. It converts questions into answers in the form of text, video, audio, or an image.

The risks

While OpenAI’s launch of customizable smart assistants is exciting, there are potential risks associated with these AI-powered chatbots. OpenAI did not address these risks during the presentation. Users may push the boundaries and rely too heavily on these chatbots, which are still prone to errors. It’s important for OpenAI to have measures in place to prevent the smart assistants from going off track and to address any potential ethical concerns.

OpenAI is known for its aim to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is an AI that is smarter than humans. However, opinions differ on whether this will ever be achieved. Nonetheless, OpenAI’s pursuit of AGI helps create hype around the company and positions it as a leader in the field. The competition in the AI industry is intense, and OpenAI’s focus on AGI sets it apart.

Conclusion

OpenAI’s launch of customizable smart assistants is a significant step in the company’s journey to compete with large tech companies. With a focus on simplicity and customization, OpenAI aims to empower users to create smart assistants for specific applications. However, it is essential for OpenAI to address the potential risks and ethical concerns associated with these AI-powered chatbots. As the industry continues to evolve, OpenAI’s approach will play a crucial role in shaping the future of AI.

