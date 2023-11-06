Russian Olympic Committee appeals against suspension by IOC

This article was last updated on November 6, 2023

Russian Olympic Committee appeals suspension by IOC

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has filed an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IOC had previously penalized Russia for including Ukrainian territories that are currently under the authority of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee in its own national sports association. This action violated the Olympic Charter, which upholds the territorial integrity of committees.

The Suspension and Its Consequences

Due to the suspension, the Russian Olympic Committee is now barred from acting as a national Olympic committee and is ineligible to receive financial support from the Olympic movement. The Committee claims that the IOC’s decision is a point of contention and intends to contest it.

This latest appeal marks another episode in the strained relationship between Russia and the IOC. Just three weeks ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the IOC of “ethnic discrimination” in response to concerns that Russian and Belarusian athletes could be denied participation in the Paris Games. However, the IOC flatly rejected these accusations and asserted that participation in the Olympic Games is not a human right but a privilege.

Future Participation in Olympic Games

The IOC will decide on the eligibility of Russian athletes for the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024, as well as the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina. The umbrella sports organization reaffirms its position, stating that it will maintain the measures introduced earlier this year.

