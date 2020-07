The Toronto Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance locating a missing woman and three children.

Maria De Jesus De Lara Guerrero, 36, and three children were last seen on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 5 a.m., in the Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area.

All were located on Monday, July 13, 2020, at approximately 8 p.m.