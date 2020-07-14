Mandy Moore Just Debuted A Fresh Summer Haircut

At a press conference earlier today, California governor Gavin Newsom made an announcement calling for the re-closure of indoor service operations, including hair salons and barbershops, in 30 counties, to curb a new spike in COVID-19 cases. But not long before the order was enacted, actress Mandy Moore visited Nine Zero One, her go-to salon in Los Angeles, for a summer haircut and color.

The 36-year-old TV star (and singer) debuted a fresh mid-length lob with light brown highlights on Instagram, with her stylist, colorist, and Nine Zero One’s co-owner, Nikki Lee, posting the glam shot on her own account. Even with Moore’s nose and mouth safely covered by a paisley face mask in the photo, her signature features — green-blue eyes, strong brows, and shiny brown hair — are on full display, only enhanced by her dusting and honey-brown balayage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikki Lee | Hairstylist (@nikkilee901) on Jul 13, 2020 at 10:51am PDT

To Lee’s credit, the best part about the cut and color is the fact that it’s not a major change for the This Is Us star. Instead, it’s proof that a few foils, freshly-snipped ends, and a little texture spray is all it takes to freshen up your hair this summer.

With the latest news out of the local government, it looks like Nine Zero One and hundreds of other salons in the area will be forced to suspend business once again in the interest of public health and safety. If you’re a California resident like Mandy Moore, you’ll just have to wait a little while longer for your next appointment — a small price to pay for the greater good.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results