The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Nadir Jaafar, 26, was last seen on Friday, August 7, 2020, in the Dovercourt Road and College Street area.

He is described as 5’11�, 161 lbs, medium complexion, brown eyes, short black wavy hair, black beard. Clothing description is unknown.

Police are concerned for his safety. If seen, do not approach and contact police.