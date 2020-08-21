All The Give-Back Voter March To Shop This Election Season

Naturally, merch is not at the heart of your impulse to vote in 2020's upcoming election. But if an embroidered "Big Ballot Energy" sweater helps to keep you civically engaged, we're all for it.

So, before you begin shopping for electoral tote bags, check in on your voter registration. Request a ballot by mail or commit to casting your IRL vote on election day. Begin to educate yourself (and the folks around you) about your candidates and the platforms they represent. Then, as you gear up for a high-stakes debate season, reward yourself (and your pod) for your democratic participation — with some sartorial goods from brands giving back to organizations that matter.

Be it a custom-embroidered mask, a pair of classic tube socks, or a graphic cotton tee, these are the goods you'll want to sport with your "I Voted" sticker come November.

This roomy canvas tote is the result of a collaboration between Clare V and When We All Vote, a celeb-backed nonprofit working to increase voter participation across the country (10% of every purchase will funnel directly to the organization).

Clare V. CV x When We All Vote Canvas Tote, $, available at Clare V

All of the net proceeds for this cotton tee will benefit Eighteen x 18, a creative platform designed to usher in a new generation of young voters.

Tory Burch Vote T-Shirt, $, available at Tory Burch

From Brooklyn-based WOC designer, Christine Alacay, these corduroy face masks are cut, sewn, pressed, and embroidered by hand. All proceeds will go Rock The Vote, a group devoted to making democratic participation more accessible across the country.

Christine Alcalay Rock The Vote Face Mask, $, available at Christine Alcalay

Printed with eco-friendly ink, a portion of the profits from these crew socks will go right to the ACLU.

The Outrage Vote Vote Vote Socks, $, available at The Outrage

This sterling silver pin celebrates the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote with a call to action honoring our freedom to do so. And $5 from every purchase goes to support the League of Women Voters.

The Vote Pin, $, available at

All of the proceeds earned from this unisex T-shirt will go to supporting the ACLU.

Madewell Vote Graphic Unisex Tee, $, available at Madewell

Richer Poorer will donate 50% of the purchase price of each I Am A Voter Sweatpant to I am a voter., a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (a 501(c)(3) organization). And yes, those are the three branches of the government screenprinted down the leg.

Richer Poorer I Am A Voter Sweatpant, $, available at Richer Poorer

