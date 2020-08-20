Akash Jagga auditioned for Naagin 5 and not Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been in the news since the shoots have resumed after the lockdown. From the actors quitting and new ones walking in to Parth Samthaan testing positive for COVID-19 and then the rumours of him quitting the show. Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif had even resorted to shooting from home but are now back on the sets.
The actor’s character has recently returned from Canada and he plays the role of a fun-loving guy.
