Akash Jagga auditioned for Naagin 5 and not Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been in the news since the shoots have resumed after the lockdown. From the actors quitting and new ones walking in to Parth Samthaan testing positive for COVID-19 and then the rumours of him quitting the show. Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif had even resorted to shooting from home but are now back on the sets.

However, soon after the lockdown ended there were reports of Kunal Thakur quitting the show, due to the Coronavirus scare. The makers have found Akash Jagga suitable to fill in the shoes of Kaushik Basu, who happens to be Anurag’s nephew. The actor opened up about getting the role to a portal and said that he made a few video tapes during his stay in Jaipur and had actually auditioned for Naagin 5 instead of Kasautii. However, the actor’s manager called to ask him if he wants to be a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and he didn’t refuse.

The actor’s character has recently returned from Canada and he plays the role of a fun-loving guy.

