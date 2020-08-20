Ananth Mahadevan excited to play Lokmanya Tilak after two decades in Mere Sai

Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai is coming up with a very special and extremely popular track which will have veteran actor Ananth Mahadevan as Lokmanya Tilak in lead. The track is called; Sai Tilak Bhent. It will bring to light Tilak’s experience and learning from Sai upon meeting him. The show has always been one of the anchors of Sony TV because of the interesting storyline and valuable teachings of Sai that are shown in every track. Audience and Sai bhakts are aware of the time when Sai met Lokmanya Tilak.

The actor, Ananth Mahadevan, shares some interesting fact and emotional connect for his character in Mere Sai, “Mr. G.V Iyer who directed a movie named Swami Vivekanand, in that also Lokmanya Tilak ji played a vital role at a point of time in his life and for that I played the role of Lokmanya Tilak. It was very fascinating for me that the role which I had played 20 years ago has come back to me for Mere Sai. I felt very excited and challenged at the same time, will I be able to match my performance, as an actor, what I did 2 decades back”.

As per the track, Sai plays a pivotal role in saving Lokmanya Tilak from being abducted which in turn makes Lokmanya Tilak gain stronger faith in Sai. The track will beautifully showcase the ways in which Sai protects people who show faith in him and showers his love and blessings.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results