August 18, 2023

Austrian former chancellor Sebastian Kurz charged with false statement

Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been officially charged with making a false statement under oath. This has been announced by the Public Prosecution Service in Vienna.

Kurz may have given false testimony in Austria corruption scandal that came to light in 2019. He is said to have stated before the parliamentary committee of inquiry in 2020 that he hardly played a role in the appointment of Thomas Schmid as head of Öbag, a conglomerate of state-owned companies.

But the prosecutor says on the basis of chat messages that Kurz was very closely involved in Schmid’s appointment. “You get everything you want,” Kurz is said to have promised Schmid in a text message, even before he was appointed. But the former chancellor would have told the committee that no agreements had been made in advance.

The former head of government denies the charges. “The allegations are false and we look forward to the truth coming to light,” Kurz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Kurz stepped down as Chancellor in 2021.

The trial against the former chancellor will start in October. Kurz faces a three-year prison sentence.

