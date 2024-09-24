This article was last updated on September 24, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Sweden: Iran was behind text message bombing after Quran burnings

Sweden accuses Iran of sending around 15,000 text messages in Swedish in August last year following a series of public Quran burnings earlier in the summer. The messages called for revenge against those who burned Islam’s holy book.

Sweden’s domestic security service has determined that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have successfully hacked into the servers of a major telecom provider. Which provider that was has not been revealed. The Revolutionary Guard is an elite army unit that has a lot of influence in Iran.

The text messages stated that “those who desecrated the Quran should be reduced to ashes.” The Swedes are called ‘devils’. According to the head of the Swedish security service, the text messages were intended to portray Sweden as an Islamophobic country and sow division in society.

No prosecution

The anti-Islam demonstrations were allowed because they fell under freedom of expression. But they put Sweden in a difficult position because the country wanted to become a member of NATO after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Turkish President Erdogan held that quite some time against, partly because of the demonstrations against Islam and the Quran burnings.

The Swedish government was then forced to distance itself from the demonstrators and emphasize that the actions did not represent the government’s position.

Iran has not yet responded to the accusations from Stockholm. Because those who sent the text messages were acting on behalf of a “foreign power, in this case Iran”, Sweden is refraining from prosecution and extradition requests. The country assumes that this is impossible.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.