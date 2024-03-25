Brutal Assassination of Ecuador’s Youngest Mayor Highlights Rising Political Violence

This article was last updated on March 25, 2024

A Young Leader’s Tragic End

Ecuador is mourning the loss of its youngest mayor, 27-year-old Brigitte García, who fell victim to a brutal assassination. She was found lifeless in her vehicle along with her director of communications, both victims of a fatal ambush launched from a rented car. As of now, authorities have not identified any motives or suspects for the heinous crime.

García’s political journey took an upward trajectory after she emerged victorious in last year’s by-elections as the candidate of Civic Revolution Movement party, formerly led by ex-president Rafael Correa. Bagging over a third of the total votes, she became the mayor of the small coastal city of San Vicente, hence becoming Ecuador’s youngest mayor.

Surge in Political Killings

The assassination of García marks the third political murder in Ecuador in just one year. Prior to this, presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead outside a school in Quito during his election campaign, and a mayor was killed the month before. In view of such grave threats, many mayors are understandably avoiding their official duties, as reported by El País.

Echoing the sentiments of many, Luisa Gonzalez, another former presidential candidate from the Civil Revolution Movement, posted on social media that she is lost for words at the horrifying murder and concluded, “No one is safe in Ecuador.”

All the brutally murdered politicians hailed from the coastal province of Manabí, which suffers heavily from the malaise of organized crime. This is further compounded by the region’s geographical location by the Pacific Ocean, making it a hotbed for international drug trade activities.

Ecuador’s Struggle with Violence

The murder of García falls into an alarming pattern of violent incidents that have plagued Ecuador in recent times. The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, declared a state of emergency in January following the jailbreak of a key gang leader, thereby precipitating the country into a paroxysm of violence. In one such incident, a group of armed assailants took over a television channel. Tragically, the prosecutor investigating this case was killed en route to the trial.

In his bid to restore law and order, Noboa has summoned the military and labelled a total of 22 drug syndicates as terrorist groups. “We will not allow terrorist groups to disturb the peace of the country,” he proclaimed.

