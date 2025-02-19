This article was last updated on February 19, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

British journalist Charlotte Alice Peet missing for more than ten days in Brazil

A British journalist has been missing in Brazil for more than ten days. Nothing was heard of 32-year-old Charlotte Alice Peet after a trip to São Paulo. Acie, the interest group for foreign journalists in Rio de Janeiro, reports this. The organization says to worry about her.

According to Acie, Peet from São Paulo contacted a friend in Rio de Janeiro about her plans to come to that city. She asked if she could stay with her, but the girlfriend had no place in her house anymore.

A few days later, Pets family contacted this girlfriend because they had not heard from Peet for days. The family then reported missing.

Embassy

Acie reports that the São Paulo police have processed the case. The British Embassy assists Peets family and keeps in touch with the local authorities.

Peet previously worked as a freelancer in Brazil, from which she reported for Al Jazeera and British news organizations.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.